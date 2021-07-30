The historical record of the past is being politicized into a political weapon by extremists on both the left and the right to be used in the current culture war to gain political and cultural hegemony in American culture and government institutions.
This is a dangerous trend in historiography because the reality of history is that historical reality does not neatly fit any one view on the political or ideological spectrum. The only way to present the illusion that it does is to ignore historical realities that dulls the particular historical event or idea that they wish to weaponize to use to attack their cultural and political foes in order to gain cultural and political hegemony in American culture and government.
The danger of politicizing history is that it interferes with an intellectually dispassionate inquiry of history, which is a necessity to accurately discover the historical realities of the past. For if an individual chooses to either lionize or defame an individual or cultural group’s past actions or ideas when they research and educate others, the complex variables of the equations of history that effectively make their efforts to weaponize history to promote their particular political or social cause fallacious.
For instance, the contributions of minorities and women and racist-based injustice and atrocities have long been either minimized, sugar coated or outright excised from the historical record to preserve patriarchy and white supremacy in American cultural life by European-Americans in American history for far too long.
In the same vein, the courageous efforts of America’s founders to create the United States of America have been called into question due to their racist and sexist cultural ideals, which on a certain level is valid, but the effort to expunge the founders of the American Republic from history or to over focus on their status as slaveholders is presentism in nature and does not reflect intellectual neutrality.
True, it is vital to acknowledge America’s founder’s racism, sexism, and choice to be slaveholders to ensure an intellectually valid historical record, but it is anti-intellectual to excise their positive contributions in regards to founding the American republic when researching and educating the public about the American Revolution and the founding of the American Republic due to their racism, sexism, and choice to be slaveholders, as these were cultural norms during their historical era.
It is important to remember that Americans who are living today will be similarly condemned for modern cultural ideals and realities in the future, as cultural ideals and realities will certainly change in the future.
For instance, as a thought experiment, let’s propose that in 2121, the dominant culture has chosen to become vegetarians, and we, the Americans of 2021 who choose to eat animal-sourced foods are vilified as evil. Would we consider that fair? No, probably not.
The point is, it is intellectually honest to represent American history in its entirety and to avoid politicizing history, as history is a complex equation with multiple variables, all of which must be included in the historical record whether they offend us, or fit an individual’s current social or political views.
