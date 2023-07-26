Before and during the Civil War, both the Northern and Southern factions of the Democratic Party were conservative and were opposed to the abolition of slavery.
The Republican Party was the liberal political party that counted many abolitionists in its members, which created conflict between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party due to the liberal stances held by many members of the Republican Party in the 1850s and 1860s.
When Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, many Northern Democrats opposed the Emancipation Proclamation. The Illinois State Legislature was dominated by Conservative Democrats whose proslavery stance was clear, and they passed a resolution condemning the Emancipation Proclamation on January 7, 1863.
The resolution stated “Resolved: That the emancipation proclamation of the President of the United States is unwarrantable in military as in civil law; a gigantic usurpation , at once converting the war, professedly commenced for the vindication of the authority of the constitution, into the crusade for the sudden, unconditional and violent liberation of 3,000,000 negro slaves; a result which would not only be a total subversion of the Federal Union but a revolution of the Southern States, the immediate and remote, the present and far-reaching consequences to both races cannot be contemplated without the most dismal foreboding of horror and dismay. The proclamation invites servile insurrection as an element in this emancipation crusade—a means of warfare, the inhumanity and diabolism of which are without example in civilized warfare, and which we denounce, and which the civilized world will denounce, as an ineffaceable disgrace to the American people.”
Political parties’ ideologies shift and change over time, and many members of the Northern Democratic Party still retained socioeconomic and political ties to the South, which earned the Democratic Party a dubious reputation amongst many Northerners during the Civil War.
Northern Democrats were given the pejorative nickname of “Copperheads” for continuing to support the proslavery aspects of the pre-Civil War Democratic Party.
President Lincoln and other Republicans had been reluctant to feature the abolition of slavery as an open motivation for fighting the Civil War, but when foreign nations appeared to be planning to recognize the Confederate States of America, and Union soldiers began to see the realities of slavery in the South in 1861 and 1862, President Lincoln and other Republicans believed that the diplomatic and political atmosphere was right to utilize the abolition of slavery as a motivation to fight the Civil War.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
