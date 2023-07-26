Before and during the Civil War, both the Northern and Southern factions of the Democratic Party were conservative and were opposed to the abolition of slavery.

The Republican Party was the liberal political party that counted many abolitionists in its members, which created conflict between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party due to the liberal stances held by many members of the Republican Party in the 1850s and 1860s.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.