Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

 File photo

Roads were a lot different back in the mid-1800s. No two-lane blacktop, four-lane paved, or turnpikes.

The only thing a horse could pull its wagon over was grass, dirt, or in rainy weather—MUD. If you were lucky enough to have grass in your yard, you may not have had such a problem unless you had bare ground for a garden.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.