Roads were a lot different back in the mid-1800s. No two-lane blacktop, four-lane paved, or turnpikes.
The only thing a horse could pull its wagon over was grass, dirt, or in rainy weather—MUD. If you were lucky enough to have grass in your yard, you may not have had such a problem unless you had bare ground for a garden.
This aspect of life seemed to affect John James Ingalls so much that he wrote a letter to his father about this very thing. Ingalls was a Kansas senator from 1873 to 1891. The following is his letter.
“The worst feature here in Kansas is the mud. It is incomparable; in the mud line it is perfect triumph — slippery as lard, adhesive as tar, cumulative as a miser’s gold, and treacherous as hope, it forms a compound unique and peculiar that defies description. There are three colors (black, red, and clay), differing in no respect except chromatically. It sticketh closer than a brother, entering every crevice, and then accumulating in varied laminae and strata, many shaped and many colored, that can neither be kicked off nor scraped off, nor in any way avoided. It dries as hard as a mortar wall. A brush glides over it as it would a lapstone or the Farnese Hercules, leaving a hammer and an old case-knife the only resource. The usual method of cleaning boots here is to take them by the straps and bang them against a brick wall. It is quite efficacious, the only objection being that would soon bury the house as effectually as Vesuvius did the city of Pompeii. I have an idea that they (the boots) might be put in a large vat and boiled with great success, the notion having been suggested to me by the fact that our drinking water here looks and tastes very much as if the operation had been performed in it.”
Kansas has a state bird (meadowlark), state flower (sunflower), state tree (cottonwood), state insect (honey bee), and believe it or not a state soil (Harney silt loam). This must be the MUD.
The museum is in need of volunteers. If you have some extra time to fill, we could help you out. Please call 294-4940 for more information.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
