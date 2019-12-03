Postman’s Park is easy to miss. It’s a quiet place in a chaotic city. Most Londoners I spoke to said they’d never heard of the park, nor the G.F. Watts Memorial to Heroic Self Sacrifice within it.
I entered the park at 8:30 a.m. A city employee was clearing the pavement with a leaf blower. A few others were raking leaves and bagging them. It had just rained, so the ground was wet, and the park was very peaceful.
The park is surrounded by an eclectic mix of buildings, old and new: a church, residential properties, office complexes. Postmen from the general post office that once stood nearby used to lounge here between routes, thereby lending the park its name.
The park once served as a burial ground for the neighboring church, hence the many headstones that frame the park’s perimeter. These graves are unrelated to the individuals remembered in the park’s memorial.
The G. F. Watts memorial is comprised of a set of 54 plaques honoring 62 heroes who died attempting to save the life of another. Each plaque contains a short description of the individual and the event in which they sacrificed their life. In some cases, multiple heroes perished in a single act. The following entries are transcribed from the plaques verbatim:
Elizabeth Boxall, aged 17, of Bethnal Green, who died of injuries received in trying to save a child from a runaway horse. June 20 1888.
Soloman Galaman, aged 11, died of injuries, Sept 6 1901, after saving his little brother from being run over in Commercial Street. ‘Mother I saved him, but I could not save myself.’
Some plaques indicate age. Others do not.
The youngest is 9. The oldest is 61.
Thomas Simpson, died of exhaustion after saving many lives from the breaking ice at Highgate Ponds. Jan 25 1885.
Each plaque offers a short, tragic, vivid retelling of the story in which each hero lost their life. The Victorian language used does more to stimulate curiosity than to provide answers. As I read through each of the 54 plaques, the leaf blower whirrs behind me until I cease to notice that it’s there at all.
Sarah Smith, pantomime artiste at Prince’s Theatre, died of terrible injuries received when attempting in her inflammable dress to extinguish the flames which had enveloped her companion. January 24 1863.
Once I finish reading, a businessman cuts through the park. I suspect he’s taking his daily shortcut.
G.F. Watts, a London Victorian artist, conceived of the park and brought about its unveiling in the year 1900. A plaque providing a short description of the memorial quotes Watts, saying:
“The material prosperity of a nation is not an abiding possession; the deeds of its people are.”
The memorial is in equal parts gut-wrenching and inspirational. None of those commemorated are war heroes, or well-known public figures. They are ordinary men, women, and children who each died making a grand gesture for which they received no applause.
G.F. Watts intended the memorial to be a place for contemplation. The memorial has a cloistered roof and is outfitted with a long wooden bench that is installed before the brick wall that holds the plaques in parallel rows. There are also several benches scattered about the park, as if to encourage lingering and sitting.
The park has two fountains, a winding walkway, a few pigeons, and is surrounded by enormous London plane trees, one of which stands soaring by the wrought iron fence of the Aldersgate Street entrance and reminds me of a queen’s guard.
The final line of the plaque that describes the memorial’s founding is inscribed as follows:
“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13.
I sit in the center of the memorial’s long bench and think. As I do, the grounds crew lines up several bags of leaves and hauls them off. They have cleaned the park well.
The gentleman who’d been operating the leaf blower passes by me where I sit alone — probably on his way to clean another park used by locals for a shortcut — and as he does, he gives me a thumbs up and faintly smiles.
This man, this stranger, this ordinary gentleman in his worn-out working coveralls will never know what his small gesture has done for me in this moment. It has cracked something inside me open that I didn’t know was closed.
This man is an everyday hero of Postman’s Park.
