I recently received a packet of old magazine advertisements from a high school friend now living in Michigan.
She thought I would enjoy looking at some of those print commercials from our younger days. I did.
I was also offended by the sexist and racist content of some of them. Thank heaven for political correctness and changes in what we believe to be appropriate.
The first that I will share is one from Lux soap. “You’ve won him, now you must keep him.” Of course, the way to do that was to have clean, “non-cosmetic” skin.
The accompanying illustration shows an amorous young couple and a testimonial by Elissa Landi, Paramount Studios star. The next shows a voluptuous young woman in a two-piece bathing suit, stating “Men wouldn’t look at me when I was skinny.”
She goes on to say that “since I gained 10 pounds this new, easy way I have all the dates I want.” That magic product was Ironized Yeast.
Those two were fairly mild. There is another of a woman fondling a vacuum cleaner with the line “Christmas morning she’ll be happier with a Hoover.”
Then there is the one where the man of the house is shown measuring his wife from waist to floor with a yard stick and the caption “How to measure your wife for an ironing table.” Right on. I don’t know any woman who dreams of household appliances as gifts.
DuPont dared to claim that “The best things in life come in Cellophane” but the image accompanying that claim showed a stork carrying a baby wrapped in Cellophane. I don’t think so.
Cocaine Toothache Drops guaranteed an instantaneous cure. Kellogg’s Pep Vitamins were perfect for the homemaker because “The harder she works, the cuter she looks.” No comment.
I know that I am sensitive to such ads about women, but females weren’t the only ones to be the focus of those old ads, mostly from the 1950s. Male doctors claimed that “More doctors smoke Camels than any other brand.” Even Santa Claus got in the act, smoking Luckies and stating that they were the “perfect gift of pleasure.”
The heavily mustachioed Dr. Batty trumpeted his Asthma Cigarettes, vowing that they were “for the temporary paroxysms of asthma” while also effectively treating hay fever, foul breath, all diseases of the throat, head colds, canker sores and bronchial irritations.
Dr. Batty’s product carried a caution that they were “not recommended for children under six.”
Quite unlike that, Gillette Safety Razors showed a toddler shaving and the slogan: “Begin early. Shave Yourself.”
Another directed at the younger set promoted starting Cola earlier “for a better start in life.” The Soda Pop Board of America answered its own question “how soon is too soon?” with the response that their research showed that “babies who start drinking soda during their formative years have a much better chance of fitting in and finding acceptance during those awkward teen and pre-teen years.” I hate to think that mothers might have believed that.
Two other ads were sufficiently preposterous to describe here. One was for “The Ideal Brain Tonic,” a delightful summer and winter beverage that was specifically for headaches but also relieved mental and physical exhaustion. The product that did all this: Coca Cola. We could have been drinking a Coke while wearing Alois Merke’s new kind of hat. He claimed that, “worn 10 minutes a day, it would grow hair in 30 days.” That hat appeared to be fashioned of metal and looked like an elongated bun warmer. It was touted as having “no risk of any kind.”
It’s hard for me to believe today that those ads were successful, but they must have been. There have been many changes in advertising over the years, especially since the rise of the internet. While print media, billboards, television and radio were once the sites of such ads, they now pop up at us every time we use our electronic devices. Product placement in TV shows and movies has become a moneymaking art form.
If you miss Mr. Whipple, Josephine the Plumber, Morris the Cat and even Mrs. Olsen and her coffee, you are not alone. Their ads may have been simple and direct, but they didn’t offend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.