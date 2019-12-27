The Rev. Samuel Adair and Florella Brown Adair were but a few of the ordinary individuals who emigrated to Kansas Territory with quiet, firm courage and dedication to the abolitionist cause. They settled in Miami County and made a choice to stay put.
Ordinary, right? Not really, for the simple act of choosing to live in Miami County communities and stay put required a great deal of courage. The early settlers of Miami County faced dangers from pro-slavery guerilla attacks, as well as the various dangers posed by nature and illness. And that is just a short list of the trials and travails faced by the pioneers who settled and stayed put in Miami County in the 1850s.
The communities that presently make up Miami County’s small towns and the cultivated rural areas of Miami County exist because of the extraordinary effort of the pioneers of Miami County who cleared the wooded areas of the county and planted crops or grazed livestock, or the town dwellers who first lived in rudimentary log cabins and built the beginnings of both the physical, economic, cultural and spiritual foundations that we continue to build on in the present, and in the future.
This effort took hard work and sacrifice, and most of all courage and vision — the vision to see that despite the challenges of creating nascent farms, ranches and communities, the rough Kansas wilderness had great potential for future growth.
The pioneers who settled in Miami County in the 1850s had the foresight and vision to see beyond the immediate difficulties they faced to realize the potential of future development and growth in what was an untamed and rugged wilderness area.
The ability to see potential in a difficult situation and be willing to invest the hard work and sacrifice endemic to success is a rare trait, for as Thomas Edison once stated: “Opportunity is missed by most people because it wears overalls and looks like work.”
The pioneers who founded the farms, ranches and communities of Miami County had the rare trait of vision and the ability to recognize potential in the woods and meadows of Miami County. They also possessed the self-discipline and courage to stay put and establish and build the farms, ranches and communities that Miami County’s residents live in today.
This Christmas season, as we give gifts to one another, we would do well to remember and be thankful for the gifts given by these “ordinary” pioneers. We owe the pioneers who settled in and built the physical, economic, cultural and spiritual foundation of Miami County a debt of gratitude and respect.
