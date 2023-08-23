“Oh! Oh! Oh!” said the people of Kansas. “It is very HOT!”
Yesterday, Manhattan, Kan., was the hottest city in the United States. That is just ghastly!
Don’t expect to see me running laps at the track or jogging the dirt road with my dogs. I don’t believe sunbathing is on my to-do list these days and neither is chopping down my fruitful number of weeds with my machete. (It works but is quite dangerous for my ankles and shins.) Much too hot!
The Garmin KC Air Show was going strong yesterday. The people were searching for shade under multi-colored umbrellas or airplane wings trying to stay a few degrees cooler. The Blue Angels could be heard practicing at my house on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, in Spring Hill, their resonating Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets were easily audible but not seen. They are impressive!
~~~
I have been heartbroken for the people of Maui.
My husband and I went there many years ago when his brother was stationed on Oahu. What a place of everlasting beauty. If you have been there, you understand.
Many, many small businesses are quaint wooden shops with unique storefronts along very narrow streets that line the old city of Lahaina, which was once a whaling village ages ago.
Fishing, boating, sight-seeing, whale watching (the humpback whales love the warm waters around Maui to birth and raise their calves during the winter), hiking, and the beaches are all a small part of what is Maui. But the history and the culture and the people are very proud, spiritual people that the mainland United States folks really don’t understand.
The word Lahaina means “most sacred place.” So, do you think the United States government can just jump in and plop a metal trailer down where their loved ones perished? I don’t think so. These Hawaiians are still in mourning and burdened with homelessness. Filled with anguish and heartsore.
I was watching CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan this morning, and the Governor of Hawaii, Dr. Josh Green, was being interviewed. The first thing he addressed was climate change. He told the rest of the United States to be prepared for this in their states and towns because it’s coming to them too. A wake-up call to everyone!
I was going to tell you another part of his interview, but I have decided not to because it is much too depressing. It made me cry. It was about the children and grandparents of Maui and where they were during the fire.
A concern for all people of the “Valley Isle” has been big money land investors who wish to purchase land for condos and big homes and hotels. Hawaiians are furious! Some of these properties are multi-generational, going back many, many generations.
Gov. Green plans a moratorium on the sale of all land. The people want no tourists, even though that is a major form of revenue. They are sad. Tired. Homeless. Missing loved ones.
Fire on an island is unimaginable.
We have other severe fires due to climate change, and don’t tell me they aren’t related to climate change, you nay-sayers and deniers of environmental truth. Get real and with it.
Canada has had its fair share of fires this year due to dry conditions, little rain, and high winds. At the present time, our northern neighbor has over seven provinces and territories on fire. Because of their land size, being able to have enough firefighters to put out the blazes is nearly impossible. When people’s lives are at stake, then fires are put out, otherwise the fires are allowed to burn, which is a natural process for woodland regions.
In the United States, there are fires in 17 states. California and the Northwestern states accommodate the majority of the unfortunate burning. Texas also has several, along with Colorado.
~~~
Last night, we went out to sit a spell in our yard. I looked above my head to see about five purple martins swooping around. Along with the martins were a multitude of the largest variety of dragonflies flitting along with them.
I thought this was pretty interesting to find the two flying together in a space about 25 to 30 feet wide… just back and forth down a fence line. It was like they were swimming laps in the sky. It was quite pretty.
I was trying to figure if the two were eating something. I didn’t see any bird with a dragonfly in its mouth, and the population of dragonflies remained the same.
What a quandary. Maybe they were going after mosquitoes? Maybe they are friends in nature?
It got darker, and I soon forgot, and both bird and bug were gone.
So, today I decided to investigate the issue at hand. I got to the internet and was sadly informed that the purple martins WERE eating the dragonflies. Ohhhhh. Rats.
Apparently, the birds love dragonflies because they are large and provide plenty of food. When they catch one, they’ll fly over to a perch area to eat the mouthful. Hence, the birds were leaving with a full stomach, or crop, and the dragonflies were leaving too, via the digestive systems of purple martins.
It’s tough to take when you love both creatures.
~~~
Animals have a tough time in this incredible heat. Large animals such as bears, elk, moose, coyotes and mountain lions are adaptable to heat waves. They find shaded areas on northern slopes of mountains near water and come out in the evenings to find food.
Smaller creatures such as lizards, snakes, birds and fish have difficulties regulating their body temperatures in times of severe heat. Birds don’t sweat, so they have to have water. Amphibians can’t find any cool, moist places. Reptiles can’t handle ground that is 105 degrees. Life is tough for all animals to survive in this heat.
Stay cool.
