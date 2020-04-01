During the past week I’ve watched COVID-19 cases steadily climb, spent more time with my wife and children, covered meetings via video conference, dusted off my old bicycle, heard that an extended family member from Illinois has contracted the virus, started a free 30-day trial of CBS All Access, became an uncle again but can’t visit the baby, rediscovered Guitar Hero and spent three hours at the grocery store trying to avoid people and scavenging for supplies amid picked-over shelves.
Oh yeah, I also purchased a home haircutting kit.
I can honestly say 2020 is a year I won’t soon forget.
It’s hard not to get caught up in the craziness, especially with the frightening images and statistics that seem to emerge daily regarding the virus.
But what has most captured my attention has been the many ways in which Miami County residents have restored my faith in humanity during this global crisis.
On March 18, as COVID-19 guidelines were just beginning to close down operations throughout the area, a group of volunteers quickly put a plan in place to create a drive-through setup at the Oz Food Pantry so services could still be provided to more than 70 families while also adhering to social distancing protocols.
During the past couple of weeks, Catholic Charities has teamed up with Osawatomie Public Library to safely distribute needed items to the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the items given out include food, formula, diapers and toilet paper. Another distribution is set to take place the week of April 6.
Louisburg Helping Louisburg is a new initiative to aid Louisburg area families that might need assistance with groceries or paying utilities or even rent. The program is being operated by the local Ministerial Alliance. For senior citizens who don’t want to get out or those who are self-quarantined, volunteers can shop for groceries and deliver them. For those that might have lost their job, have been furloughed or had their hours cut, assistance may be available to help with utilities or rent.
In Paola, Fire Lake Soapery has been giving out free bottles of hand sanitizer to first responders, and Sunflower Elementary is donating multiple containers of Clorox wipes to local agencies most in need of supplies.
I also couldn’t be prouder to be part of a company that has chosen to help local business owners during these uncertain times. Today’s paper includes a free full-page ad highlighting local businesses that are still in operation in some capacity and relying on community support to survive.
Although it may seem like there is no end in sight to this pandemic, I have faith that life will soon return to some normalcy.
That being said, I also believe we will all be forever changed by this experience, and hopefully for the better. We will be more likely to appreciate the blessings all around us, and less likely to take each day for granted.
In the meantime, I plan to adhere to the home quarantine and social distancing protocols to do my part to prevent the spread of the virus and keep my family and myself healthy.
Hopefully, the worst things I experience throughout all of this will be a couple of bad home haircuts.
