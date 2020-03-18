Following the Civil War, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a civic organization that was made up of the women who were loved ones of the Confederate soldiers who died, were wounded, or served in the military of the Confederate States of America, successfully created a public relations coup by creating the “Lost Cause” narrative of the Civil War.
Decrying the “Lost Cause” historical narrative of the Civil War has become a popular topic, but it is important to point out that many racist northern European-Americans were complicit in perpetuating the “Lost Cause” narrative of the Civil War.
The “Lost Cause” narrative of the Civil War was, and is, a fallacious portrayal of the antebellum South as a peaceful place where genteel white southerners and content African-American slaves all lived together, each group happy with the South’s enlightened antebellum culture.
The villains of the “Lost Cause” narrative was the evil, crazed radical abolitionists who got the well-treated African-American slaves all riled up and rebellious against their kindly, benevolent masters, and fallaciously convinced the African-American slaves of the south to try to seek freedom from slavery.
One might imagine that European-American northerners would rise up in loud defiance of the “Lost Cause” narrative following the Civil War, and certainly some objected to it quite vociferously. However, the “Lost Cause” narrative persisted, and the historically fallacious “Lost Cause” narrative of the Civil War still persists in the minds of some Americans today.
Why would northerners allow this following the Civil War? Well, northerners and southerners shared a deep, strong foundational racism and looked on African-Americans’ efforts to gain equal civil rights and to integrate into the mainstream of American life as equals to white Americans with equal horror.
Indeed, most northerners looked the other way or applauded when the United Daughters of the Confederacy chose to demonize and label abolitionists as the lunatic fringe of American antebellum society following the Civil War.
Many racist European-American northerners chose not to interfere with the effort to demonize “radical” abolitionists, much or not at all due to the reality that many of the “radical” abolitionists who had fought to end slavery were now working to help African-Americans gain their basic civil rights and to work to integrate into the mainstream American life.
Northern European-Americans often practiced a “de facto” form of segregation, refusing to give even basic civil rights and equality to African-Americans via social customs and “gentlemen’s agreements” that may not have been on the official law books, but they were viewed as iron clad social practices that no European-American dare oppose.
Many Racist European-American northerners viewed the former abolitionists who were now working to help African-Americans to achieve social and legal equality with European-Americans as dangerous radicals who needed to be stopped, and therefore, over time largely allowed the “Lost Cause” narrative to persist, making European-American Northerner’s complicit in the preservation and promulgation of the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s enormously successful “Lost Cause” public relations ploy that is still effective today.
