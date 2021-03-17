It’s the day for wearing green and celebrating all things related to St. Patrick.
Odd, don’t you think, that the event is held on the day of his death? Of course, we Irish (and everyone is a bit Irish today) can hold a joyful wake as no others can.
One of my favorite St. Pat’s tales is that of ridding Ireland of snakes. That didn’t happen, of course, but is one of the many legends that grew around this famed fifth century missionary.
I do want to think about a real story involving ridding a land of vermin. That land was Kansas and Miami County back in 1925. The men freeing us of vipers then were living people, just as Patrick was, and their story, thankfully, is true.
Those men were Kansas Governor Henry Allen, newspaper editor and political advisor William Allen White and Miami County attorney Ben Winchel. Together, they helped force the Ku Klux Klan from Kansas.
The Klan was first developed by six Confederate officers back in 1865 with the intent of resisting reconstruction after the Civil War by terrorizing Black freedmen and women. They appeared again in 1915, gaining influence after the First World War, objecting to the increasing number of new immigrants, especially those Jewish or Catholic. They began organizing here in 1921.
Professing themselves as a group promoting “Protestant, fundamental Christianity, old-fashioned morality and patriotism,” Klan members, called “kleagles,” infiltrated all levels of society. The short-lived pro-Klan publication, Osawatomie World, listed the ideals of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
That list began with the claim that “This is a white man’s organization. It is a Gentile organization. It is a Protestant organization.” The claims continued: “We stand for white supremacy. We must keep this a white man’s country.” The Klan avowed that those ideals would be achieved by “Development of the highest standard of citizenship and rightful use of the ballot.”
If this sounds familiar, it should. We just witnessed a replay in January with the attack on the Capitol and extremists justifying themselves in similar words.
Governor Allen recognized the dangers presented by Klan members, who numbered over 60,000 in Kansas in 1923, divided into 30 groups called “klaverns.” He began legal action through the state’s attorney general to oust the group.
White, editor of the then-powerful Emporia Gazette, had his own pulpit and warned readers of the Klan’s unstated purpose while repeating Allen’s words, calling the KKK “the curse that rises out of unrestricted passions of men governed by religious intolerance and racial hatred.”
Ben Winchel, outspoken and powerful in his defiance and abhorrence of the Klan and its action, waged a similar battle here.
There were active klaverns in both Osawatomie and Paola, and organizers were busy attracting members from Somerset, Spring Hill and other points within the county. Winchel was especially verbal in his anti-Klan attacks and helped to finance a propaganda movement exposing the “real” motives of that group. The World editor retaliated by calling Winchel and other Klan opponents “ringtailed Jassaxes.”
Those “jas” won though. In 1925, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the Klan was illegally operating in Kansas and ousted the group. Kansas once again led the fight in the cause of freedom becoming the first state in the Union to close its doors to the KKK. The United States Supreme Court upheld that decision in 1927.
Though the Klan attempted another resurgence in the 1960s, and vestiges of it remain in our nation today, those particular vipers are no longer present here.
