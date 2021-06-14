Osawatomie and other Kansas communities were founded by agents and investors in the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company, later renamed “the New England Emigrant Aid Society” on Oct. 22, 1854, to work to prevent the spread of slavery into the new territories of the western United States, and to make a profit for the New England Emigrant Aid Society.
The charter of the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Society stated that the organization sought to spare new immigrants to the United States from being targets of fraud when seeking to travel West, and to help American citizens have an easier journey west by providing a means of traveling to the West and lodging along the way.
The ulterior motive, on the other hand, was to encourage free state voters to choose to emigrate to Kansas Territory and the other territories of the American West to ensure that Kansas and the other territories of the American West would enter the Union as Free States by voting to ban slavery in their respective new states as dictated by the Kansas Nebraska Act of 1854.
The charter of the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company stated: “In return for these advantages, which the company’s rapid and simple effort affords to the emigrant and to the company, its stockholders receive that satisfaction ranked by Lord Bacon among the very highest, of becoming founders of States (see Mr. Everett’s speech on the Nebraska Bill), and, more than this, States which are prosperous and free.”
The investors in the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company worked to encourage new immigrants and American citizens to move to the new territories of the West by sending agents ahead of the new settlers of the West to lay out towns and provide basic infrastructure for the new settlers before they arrived in the New Territories of the West.
The charter of the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company stated: “It is recommended that the Directors procure and send forward steam saw mills, grist mills, and such other machines as shall be of constant service in a new settlement, which cannot however be purchased or carried out conveniently by individual settlers.”
For instance, one of O.C. Brown’s responsibilities as an agent of the Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company was to purchase land for the Osawatomie town site and work to ensure that the community’s basic infrastructure was at least legally prepared for the new settlers who emigrated to Osawatomie. This Included a saw and grist mill, which helped to give Osawatomie an economic foundation to build on for the future.
The Massachusetts Emigrant Aid Company, later “The New England Emigrant Aid Society,” founded Osawatomie, Kan., on Oct. 22, 1854, and built a solid cultural, social, and economic foundation and framework for the future.
One of the primary building blocks of that foundation was the abolition of slavery and economic strength, a cultural and economic foundation that Osawatomie will continue to build on in the future.
