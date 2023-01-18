Most older businesses, establishments, organizations and groups have a past, present, and look to the future for growth and prosperity.
One cannot forget the present because you are living it, and you cannot forget the future because it hasn’t happened yet. The past is the one that you need to remember and not forget.
Remembering what happened when you were a child, or when you lived in a certain place, or when some noteworthy event may have happened that changed the course of history, is an important part of your individual history. It is great to remember these things, but it is even better to have the things written down so that the families of the future will be able to learn from them.
Two ladies in 1965 had that idea. Bea Mount and Bettie Ore both had a love of history and antiques. They decided something needed to be done to preserve the history of the region here in Miami County.
Their first step was to write a letter to the Kansas State Historical Society for help and information and contact other individuals who might be interested.
The letter was well received by the KSHS, and they sent a representative to Paola to help the ladies establish an organization in Miami County.
Mr. Edgar Langsdorf was the representative from Topeka who came to Paola to help in the establishment of the organization. With 18 people from around the county in attendance, they decided to have a board of directors and a nominating committee.
The temporary chairman of the committee was Alice Hauldren. This all happened on Nov. 10, 1965.
The first step was to create a County Historical Society. At the first meeting, the county was represented by many people. Some in attendance were Chester Ward of Osawatomie, Bea Mount from Paola, Walter Crotchett of Louisburg, Harry Meinig from Stanton, Ralph Matthews from Osawatomie township, and Dyke Dickerson from Osawatomie.
While talking about a historical society, the goal down the road was a museum. To have a museum, they would have to procure a building.
At this time, a new jail was in the works, and Robert Carey was to head a committee to look into securing the old jail as the first home of the museum.
At the second meeting on Dec. 2, 1965, which was held in the Bishop Building on Pearl Street with about 20 people in attendance, Robert Carey was elected the first president of the Miami County Historical Society.
The first set of bylaws was adopted, and they were as follows: 1. To preserve the history of Miami County; 2. The governing body shall consist of a board of directors who will serve two years and the odd numbers elected in the odd years and even numbers in even years; 3. Officers shall be president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary to be elected to the executive board; 4. Annual dues shall be $2; 5. Regular meetings will be held on the third Thursday of the month, places to be announced.
Bob Carey reported that it would take about $3,600 to fix up the old jail for a museum site. The county would not allow for an operating fund, so no further action was taken.
Later on, it was found out that the old jail had to be torn down for parking lot space so that would not have worked at all.
Originally, it was the intention of the society to meet in different parts of the county since it was a “county” organization.
Other places where the first meetings were held included: Bucyrus High School, Hillsdale, Louisburg’s Fox Hall, Indianapolis School near Osawatomie, Fontana’s American Legion building, and other places in Paola.
At many of these early meetings, different individuals, representing different parts of the county, would tell stories about their areas.
Many of these stories just stayed in the memories of the individuals so there was an even bigger need for a museum building to house this and other information to save for posterity.
The Miami County Historical Society, in its early years, had many activities for its members. The term “Traveling Society” was stuck on them because of the many bus tours that were taken to such places as Leavenworth, Lawrence, Topeka, Ottawa, Baldwin and other places.
One very popular activity was the potluck dinner that was held at the Indianapolis School west of Osawatomie. The organization also had Christmas parties and Halloween parties over the early years.
Park Square had many activities that the society participated in. Floats were made for parades to be entered in various cities in the county. Homemade pies, apple butter, and other items were sold to raise funds for the organization.
Between the years of 1965 and 1980, a new tradition was started. It was an old-fashioned Thanksgiving dinner, and it was set up in a room in the Kansas City Power and Light building in Paola.
Two of the most notable dinners were held November 1974 and 1975. In 1974, there was a native foods and wild game dinner. The menu had prairie chicken, quail, squirrel, raccoon, venison, creamed milkweed buds, ground cherry marmalade, persimmon pie, paw paw pie, wild strawberry shortcake, and dandelion jelly. In 1975, it was as quail dinner, and the quail came from a Miami County game reserve.
There was an ongoing drive to get a physical space for a museum. In 1973, Maude Carver, one of the society’s members, passed away, and in her will she left the contents of her house to the historical society.
Because the society did not have a space to display the items, they were auctioned off and nearly $3,000 was raised. A lease on the house was offered to the society by the Maude’s heirs, but it was turned down because of many problems.
There was a log cabin on some land owned by Steve Russell, and it was said that it was built by Baptiste Peoria. Mr. Russell said he would donate the cabin if the society could move it to a different site.
Purchasing the land and moving the building proved to be costly, so the offer was turned down. There were some logs from the cabin donated to the present museum and are still on display.
In the year 1970, the manager of the Sellers Monument Works, Don Thomas, offered the second and third floors of his building for the museum. After consideration, it was decided that the stairs would be too much of a problem, and the offer was turned down.
Even though an established structure had not been procured, the Historical Society did keep its influence in the county. In 1972, the county commissioners wanted to replace the roof of the courthouse and use asphalt shingles instead of replacing with original tiles.
The Historical Society, with public opinion, was able to convince the commissioners to replace with original tiles and also perform some other restorations properly to keep the building in its original splendor.
Sister Charles was elected president in 1974. One of her first actions was to look hard for a permanent residence for the museum. Some suggestions were the Phifer house on south Silver Street, a house in the 100 block of east Wea, and even a metal building in Paola. There was even an unused schoolhouse on Highway 68 that was considered. All of these had some sort of drawbacks, and none of them were accepted.
The director of the museum in Lawrence, (Dr. Arthur Townsend), was invited to a meeting by Sister Charles in 1976.
He gave his advice that certain conditions should be met on starting a museum: 1. Make it ever changing, not just a collection; 2. A house is the least desirable, unless it is used as an exhibit; 3. Have an art gallery with the museum; 4. Don’t set goals too low; 5. Have a competent director.
It was learned that the Arnold Building on the north side of the Square in Paola was available and could be purchased for $12,500. This was in March of 1977.
The society discussed this with Dr. Townsend. He thought it was a good idea, the society approved, and Sister Charles immediately started raising funds for the project.
The building needed some renovation, so money was raised for those materials. Everything from pie sales to just plain donations.
The Ruritan Club in Paola resurfaced the walls on the ground floor with a material that would enable artifacts to be hung. Bernie Zahn put up partitions and also built a stairway to the second floor.
Sister Charles was able to get chairs donated from her nephew’s office supply store in Olathe.
Now that a permanent structure was acquired, it needed a name. A contest was held, and the winning name was submitted by Sister Charles. “SWAN RIVER MUSEUM.”
The museum now could display artifacts that had been in storage and new ones to come. On the second floor was the Ethel Hunt/Mildred Russell library. Courthouse records and school records were filed thee. There was also a bird exhibit moved from Ursuline and put on the second floor.
The museum was prospering and soon needed more space. It was decided that the present building was just not big enough, so a new location was looked for.
In 1999, three adjacent buildings on Peoria street were purchased, and the museum was moved to that present day location.
The first two buildings were used right away. The third building was later transformed into the Indian Room. Many artifacts and information on the early Indian tribes are present in this room.
At one time, the Swan River Museum and the Miami County Historical Society were coexisting, and it was decided that they should both be under one name because they were both under one roof.
Our present name “Miami County Historical Museum” was decided on, and that is what we have today.
Source: “And So It Began” by Bettie Ore.
