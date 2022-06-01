John Brown Memorial Park was dedicated on Aug. 30, 1910, attracting thousands of attendees to the dedication. Most attendees came to hear former President Theodore Roosevelt deliver his dedicatory address, which had little to say about John Brown and the Battle of Osawatomie.
The Sept. 1, 1910, issues of the Kansas City Journal stated “Although this was to be a John Brown Celebration the fact is that the Hero of Harpers Ferry played second fiddle all the time. He didn’t get much mention himself in any of the speeches.”
Indeed, the dedication of the Battle of Osawatomie was centered around former President Theodore Roosevelt’s bid to gain the Republican nomination for the presidency. Roosevelt was a progressive, and his handpicked successor, William Howard Taft, had taken a far more conservative course in his administration, prompting Roosevelt to seek the White House in 1912 to further his progressive policies.
The dedication of John Brown Memorial Park provided an ideal opportunity to firmly state his progressive policies to a national audience, which he accomplished, for he delivered his famous “New Nationalism” speech, which is one of the most important sociopolitical speeches in American history.
While Theodore Roosevelt and his supporters were overjoyed at the political success of his “New Nationalism” Speech, the event planners who hoped that the focus of the event would be on Osawatomie’s nationally and internationally important history in 1910 were not completely pleased with the town’s history being overshadowed by what was clearly a political campaign stop by former President Theodore Roosevelt. Individuals who had hoped to highlight Osawatomie’s history even sought to have another event that focused on educating the public about Osawatomie’s history and heritage and not partisan politics.
Historians who seek to determine historical realities and truths often have to deal with historical inaccuracies encouraged by politics, which often offers a one-sided view of historical events and individuals that is not at all about an interest in historical accuracy, or event about an interest in learning about or preserving history at all, but to support the political campaigns of a particular political candidate or party at any given time or place.
When historians work to be intellectually impartial in their research and reporting their findings, they often find themselves the target of accusations of being biased against a particular political candidate or party, when in reality, they are working to be intellectually neutral on a particular historical event, person or issue.
Historians often find themselves being “politically incorrect” by individuals on the entire sociopolitical spectrum when they state or teach history that does not line up with an individual’s sociopolitical views. Historians have the difficult task of being politically incorrect when politics is overshadowing or seeking to use history as a means to ensure the political supremacy of one individual or party over another in any situation.
