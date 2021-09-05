If, indeed, happiness is an inside job, how can we help others to be happier?
I’ve been thinking a lot about that since reading the results of the latest WalletHub study about this country’s happiest states.
A team of mental health and human resources professionals assessed residents of all states, using 32 metrics to arrive at their conclusions. Those metrics included such things as the adult depression rate, Covid-19 testing results, long-term unemployment rate and incidence of divorce and income. Factors such as adequate sleep and nutrition and rates of suicides were included in the depression rate category.
Once those were determined, analysts checked them across demographics of emotional and physical wellbeing, work environment and community and living environments. Financial writer Adam McCann summarized the data.
Our state ranked lower than the middle, in 33rd place. Hawaii was first; West Virginia, last. Kansas sits between the Carolinas with a total score of 49.16 out of 100. Work environment received our highest rating. Community and living environment score was our lowest. I find that important because of all the community organizing efforts now underway here in Miami County.
Remember that happiness for the purpose of this study is defined as “contentment or satisfaction.” It is not the excited glee of a child at Christmas but a sense of well-being and fulfillment. That’s a goal to which we can all aspire. How do we translate those findings into our state, our county and our individual communities?
I think we have to start by recognizing the impact of the pandemic. Many of us do not feel safe. That alone prohibits well-being and satisfaction. Understanding that, how can we access the supports needed to build our contentment scores?
It comes down to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. If/when we lack basic survival needs, we cannot even consider those which are self-actualizing. We have to believe we have the power and ability to think well. Otherwise, we drift.
I do not believe that Miami County residents are drifting. They are petitioning both for and against a new town, insisting on schooling options for our children and lining up to state preferences and speaking out. They are evidencing a desire to move up the needs ladder. How can we help with that?
We can continue to involve them. We can encourage them to express needs and concerns simply and directly without accusation or blame in the here and now. Once that is safe, we can identify and remove those conditions that keep our community and living environment scores low. That would make this Kansan happy.
