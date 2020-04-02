Maybe it’s not a real “history mystery,” but it is a puzzle.
While we are “sheltering in place” and trying to remember how to measure 6 feet, I am asking for your help in finding an answer. The puzzle surrounds the truth about the Land Office in Osawatomie. You know the one. It sits on North Sixth Street, on the island created by the renovation of old Highway 169 back in the 1950s.
Here’s the story. The office is touted as having been built in 1854 and as being the “original office of H. B. Smith, first land agent here.” Some of that is wrong.
Osawatomie was burned following the second Battle of Osawatomie in 1856. Only four homes, including the Adair Cabin, survived. Henry B. Smith did not come to Osawatomie until 1858 and didn’t go into the land business for another 22 years.
O. C. Brown, one of the town founders, was the first land agent. Numerous others advertised in the years before Smith entered that profession. The building could have been Smith’s office, but even that’s in question.
How about some background? Smith was a pioneer merchant who had an active part in securing the asylum that is now the Osawatomie State Hospital. He helped to bring the Missouri Pacific shops and headquarters here. He served two terms in the state legislature and was Osawatomie’s first mayor.
His mercantile business was located on the west side of Sixth and Main streets. He sold that business to his brother, S. R. Smith, in 1880 and entered the real estate, insurance and abstract business.
He died in 1909, and his property passed through owners such as the Chestnut brothers and L. B. Maynard before being purchased by A. W. Youngberg, a pharmacist who also built the Majestic Vaudevville Theater, later the Osawa.
On Oct. 22, 1925, The Osawatomie Graphic reported that Youngberg was wrecking a building which had “been instrumental in a lot of Osawatomie history.” That article further stated that “last year (1924), he had torn down the adjacent building which was the old stone land office building...another old timer erected in 1857.”
On June 14, 1954, Youngberg sold “a one-story frame garage building” to the Osawatomie Historical Society for a single dollar. He requested that it would be “removed and restored as the original H. B. Smith land office.” There was no mention of the building’s age.
The Historical Society re-roofed, refinished and moved that building one block north on Sixth in 1961. It was then leased to the Chamber of Commerce and moved to John Brown Park in 1975. It served there as the Chamber office and as a tourist information center. It was never placed on a proper foundation, and the porch and portico that had been added were destroyed by vandals.
It was returned to the Historical Society and moved yet again to its present location in 1979. It was revived and restored but, by 2009, needed help. Volunteers painted and cleaned it, carrying out “34 bags of trash and debris.” For several years, it served again as a tourist information center.
Now, it sits forlorn and deteriorating, its files of information rifled over the years and its origins questionable. It appears that some over-zealous writer pulled the 1854 date from nowhere because of the statement that H. B. Smith had been Osawatomie’s first mayor and a land agent, taking the word “first” to apply to both.
In one very old city brochure, “original” was changed to “first.” Some of the confusion may have been caused there. But consider this: Kansas Preservation Magazine in its Volume 34, 2012 issue, stated that “Early settlers used wood frame construction for commercial, institutional and residential buildings. The Osawatomie land office (1854) is a rare example of a one-story rectangular wood frame building with a gable roof and false front.” One would think that this claim would have been fully researched, but no references are cited.
So, these are the pieces of our puzzle. What exactly is this building? How can we correct/clarify its history? That should help keep us occupied while the virus wages around us.
