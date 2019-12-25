In the mid-1970s, George Lucas needed to borrow $11 million to make a space-adventure film that he called “Star Wars.”
However, at that time, science fiction adventure movies were thought of as only kid matinee shows and “real money” could not be made from them. Lucas was driven and insisted his little “Star Wars” film would be a success just as his 1973 film, “American Graffiti,” was.
He got the money. In 1977, he released “Star Wars.” It literally changed the fiber of American sci-fi films and captured the imagination of the public and the movie industry to the extent that the television show “Star Trek” was made into a movie in 1979.
Now, 42 years later, the “Star Wars” franchise has grown into a multi-billion-dollar asset. And it has just released its finale to the “Star Wars” saga: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
The finale? Is that possible? Actually, not exactly. Although films carrying forward the “Star Wars” storyline are no longer going to be made, “Star Wars” spin-offs will be (e.g. “Young Han Solo” films). And, other spin-offs are on the drawing board.
As far as “Rise,” movie critics have slammed it. However, audiences like it. So do I. In looking at my notes, I jotted down, “Action, Action, Action.” “Rise” starts with action and continues with action throughout the entire film.
FYI: “Rise” pulled in a total of $175.5 million domestically and $373.5 million worldwide during its recent three-day opening weekend.
I give this PG-13 film 3.8 stars out of 5.
