Wind… Windy… and windier!
It is coming from all directions and bringing with it soil particles from places near and far.
I do believe I collected dust in my hair from Cassoday and Kismet in Kansas, Atoka and Antlers in Oklahoma, Brewster and Bassett in Nebraska. Possibly from points beyond those as fast as the breezes are blowing these days.
WHEW! I mean it is windy! Catherine the Great once said, “A great wind is blowing, and that gives you either imagination or a headache.” True!
Today, as I was gathering thoughts for this column and granting some inspiration to float into my brain, the tune “Gone With the Wind” suddenly came to mind. Blowing the leaves is so real.
The other day I was raking a sizable pile that had collected to the lee of my strawberries’ raised bed. I sent the leaves fluttering and floating to places way up north….probably to Bowbells, North Dakota!
~~~
The brown, broad-winged, magnificent birds you see floating in the sky are turkey vultures, returning to their homes around here and more northern parts of its territory.
I read an article in “Living Bird” magazine (sorry…. Time out here! The title of that magazine?! Would you like articles from “Dead Birds” magazine?? Really? Anyway, back to the living article…). The article was written about the turkey vulture changing their once southern lifestyle into the more northern regions.
Part of the article thought that climate change was the reason: warming temperatures in the United States made it easier for them to live part of the year in cooler conditions.
I thought that could be true, but the other idea believes that what it likes to eat has increased. You know, like dead things.
The dead things happen to be deer. The population of deer has increased tremendously throughout the past three decades and so have the car wrecks with them. Therefore, deer carcasses appear in abundance.
If there is plenty of food for vultures to feast upon, their populations will also be on the uptake. Flying a few more miles for dinner and a home is not out of their realm.
I still find them fascinating. Today when the wind was blowing with vengeance, the only bird with wind beneath their wings were the vultures. I didn’t see one that was having any trials or tribulations navigating the sky.
For a bird that most find disgusting and gruesome, they sure are graceful fliers and full of wonder… for me at least.
I have, at times, seen a solitary vulture. I did discover after some in depth reading that they will fly solo when searching for food, also known as carrion. Once found they don’t mind sharing in the refreshments.
While researching I found one more shareable fact of interest. This IS rather gross, but necessary for vultures, so stop eating your breakfast or dinner. Vultures poop on their legs, especially in hot weather.
When the liquid poop dries and evaporates off their legs, it helps the bird to cool off. I don’t recommend that you try this animal trait. It would be a sure-fire method for clearing any room.
~~~
I do hope Killer Frost didn’t do any damage to your plants. It has been on the colder side of spring. It’s like spring is peeking over the winter fence trying to decide whether or not it should enter. I am impatiently waiting.
Many trees are just at the blooming point…like redbud and wild cherry and wild plums. I have noticed my lilacs are the harbinger of spring joy.
~~~
Last fall, I wrote about some black swallow-tail butterfly caterpillars that had chewed on my parsley and dill plants late in the season and had each created a chrysalis. I felt sorry for the poor little things because if they hatched, they surely would perish in the cold.
Well, they did emerge… at Christmas. They were lovely gifts for me with their delicate, fastidious, and very tender wings flapping quietly in their enclosure.
I was so heavy-hearted though. I saved them from the cold, but did I really save them only to perish in December? I didn’t look into the container for anymore.
Well, last week my husband found one of the butterflies on the garage floor, in perfect camouflage. Oh, I was just thrilled to pieces to see a butterfly at the beginning of spring with no other butterflies around.
But, OH!!! What was I to do with this charming, defenseless creature with no food or flowers that it liked?! I was again so sad.
Do I put it back in the enclosure with some sugary, sweet liquid to eat? Or, do I let it go to die in its habitat?
UGH!!! What to do?! We took it out to the only available flowers in the garden, some hyacinths and some daffodils. I felt guilty and just awful.
I said, “Born free little butterfly.”
