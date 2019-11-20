Discarding a half-eaten banana may seem harmless, but multiply it by 329 million people in the United States or 7.7 billion people around the world.
Food waste and food loss is a global problem that affects the future and well-being of the environment and all people. While the problem is substantial, there is a lot we can do to solve it.
FOOD LOSS VS. FOOD WASTE
Food loss: Food is lost along the supply chain from harvest to market before reaching consumers; usually unintentional; some reasons include pests and improper storage, packaging, transport or handling.
Food waste: Food is discarded or used for non-food purposes; can happen any time, before or after reaching consumers.
The State of Food Loss and Food Waste
In the United States, nearly 150,000 tons of food is wasted every day — about one pound per person. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated that in 2010, 31 percent of the food supply was lost or wasted: about 133 billion pounds or $162 billion.
In 2012, the National Resources Defense Council reported that up to 40 percent of U.S. food goes uneaten, an average of 400 pounds per person per year, worth $218 billion — about $1,800 per four-person household. Around the world, about 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted or lost each year.
Fruits and vegetables are the most wasted foods in the world, and the USDA estimates that fruits and vegetables account for 32.9 percent of food waste and loss in America. Yet only one in 10 U.S. adults meets the recommended intakes for fruits and vegetables.
In the U.S., most food is wasted in homes. ReFed, a multi-stakeholder nonprofit fighting food waste in America, estimates that 43 percent of all food waste and loss comes from homes; 18 percent from restaurants; 16 percent from farms; 13 percent from grocery stores and distribution centers; 8 percent from institutional and food service facilities; and 2 percent from manufacturers.
Why It’s Important
Reducing food waste could significantly affect the environment — it’s the single largest component of municipal landfills, which account for 20 percent of total U.S. methane emissions.
Food waste also is a misuse of resources. According to NRDC, food waste in America represents the misappropriation of 21 to 33 percent of all agricultural water use. Between 18 to 28 percent of U.S. croplands — about the size of New Mexico — produce food that ultimately goes uneaten.
Uneaten food uses 19 to 27 percent of the fertilizer in the U.S. and accounts for 2.6 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions — the equivalent of more than 37 million passenger vehicles. As the population continues to grow, the demand for food will increase, as will food waste emissions.
What the U.S. Is Doing
Businesses, organizations and government bodies have recognized the problem and are working toward solutions. The USDA, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced the Winning on Reducing Food Waste initiative, a combined agreement to reduce loss and waste through joint and individual action.
In 2015, the USDA and EPA spearheaded the first domestic food loss and waste goal to reduce wasted food by 50 percent by 2030. The agencies created the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, a compilation of organizations and businesses making commitments to reduce waste.
The Food Waste Reduction Alliance is comprised of the Grocery Manufacturers Association, Food Marketing Institute, or FMI, and National Restaurant Association, which represent food and beverage companies, food retailers and the food service sector, respectively. The alliance has three goals: to reduce food waste, increase the amount of food donated and recycle unavoidable food waste to keep it from landfills.
ReFed developed a Roadmap to Reduce U.S. Food Waste, which details the top methods for reducing food waste to make it easier to meet the 50-percent reduction goal by 2030. It’s the first national economic study and action plan driven by a group of more than 50 businesses, nonprofits, foundations and government agencies. Roadmap items include initiatives such as standardized date labeling, consumer education programs, donation programs and packaging solutions.
Retailers and manufacturers are contributing to efforts by standardizing date labeling, which is used voluntarily, except in the case of infant formulas which require a “use by” date. Terms including “best by” or “sell by” have historically caused confusion, contributing to an estimated 20 percent of food waste in homes.
FMI is encouraging retailers and manufacturers to standardize date language using two phrases: “BEST If Used By,” which refers to product quality, meaning the food may not taste as expected but is safe to eat; and “USE By,” which would appear on perishable products to indicate safety and signify it should be consumed by the date listed and may not be safe afterward.
Help Reduce Food Waste
Since most food waste happens at home, consumers can make a big impact. Proper food storage techniques are a simple yet effective way to reduce waste by keeping food fresh and safe for as long as possible. Created by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Cornell University and FMI, the FoodKeeper App lists foods with instructions on proper storage and shelf life.
Planning meals in advance is another technique to reduce food waste while also saving money. Weekly meal planning with a grocery list prevents buying more food than is needed. Be observant about what foods you are discarding and change purchasing habits to prevent tossing the same foods.
Repurposing food can be a fun and creative way to prevent waste. Before buying anything new, shop your fridge and eat the foods you already have on hand. Use leftovers within three to four days (or freeze for later use) to make new recipes such as smoothies, infused water or stock for soup.
Consumers should be aware of dates on food and beverages and consume the oldest items first, implementing a “first in, first out” method. When raw produce goes bad, composting at home can keep it from landfills. Learn more about composting on the EPA’s and USDA’s websites.
Food waste and food loss affect us all. Fixing it must be an individual and global effort.
For more information on nutrition, food safety, health, or family and child development, contact the Marais des Cygnes Extension District in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City at (913) 795-2829, or write to fmeastwo@ksu.edu.
Source: https://foodandnutrition.org/ Waste Deep: The State of Food Loss and Waste — and Ways to Fix It by Esther Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.