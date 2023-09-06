Have you noticed all of the sunflowers? The dazzling yellow petals are everywhere. I just love them.
In ditches, on corners, in fields, in my yard… they are all over Kansas. Hence “The Sunflower State.”
Kansas and sunflowers go together like bread and butter, or pancakes and syrup. It’s just natural to see them this time of year.
I have a plethora of the wild sunflowers in my yard. I guess you might call them weeds, but they are too pretty and useful for wildlife to remove. The seed of last year’s plants survived a blazing fire to bring forth new yellow life this year. The same occurred around my raised beds. Those sunflowers are close to 12 feet tall and standing strong.
The bees are all over the flowers. Goldfinches are hopping around the centers and picking off the small petals. I observed the small birds for a while but am not quite sure what the petal picking was for. Monarchs, being my favorite butterfly, have landed on the blossoms upon occasion.
Native Americans used sunflowers for chest pains and pulmonary issues. The Cherokees drank an infusion of sunflowers for their kidneys. Sunflowers as a poultice also aided in the event of a snake bite. Purple, black and yellow dyes can be made with sunflowers.
The stalks on my sunflowers are like broomsticks, sometimes wider, and I discovered the Native Americans used them for building.
Some are so thick and strong I believe you could use them in battle and give someone a real whack-o on the legs or the noggin.
But some Native people believe that sunflowers give you courage. Sprinkling sunflower seed powder on themselves before battle could keep you safe from danger.
But don’t go to Iowa, Sunflowers! Iowans are nonappreciative of you and consider you a noxious weed. REALLY!!? How could anyone ever think of these bright yellow blooms that provide such beauty and significant habitat for many varieties of bees, butterflies, and birds as toxic or lethal. Goodness me!
Just stick to your roots here in Kansas, mighty sunflower!
~~~
I noticed about 20 mourning doves along an old country road the other day. Just sitting and staring across a field together. I told them to be on the lookout for hunters.
Today I heard a young hunter, Guy Johns, age 9, along with his dad, Will, from Osawatomie, were able to shoot some doves together. Guy used a 410, and with his first shot got his first dove of the season. It was a pretty exciting time… except for tearing off the heads. Gag!
~~~
I met a family at Louisburg Cider Mill from Springfield, Mo., who were staying in a cabin at Marais De Cygnes Camping area. He said they come quite often to hunt deer with a crossbow. The deer are better in Kansas because of the grass and the grain in the fields.
His daughter, who was 11, was going to try her youth tag with her crossbow. Last year, the girl was able to take down six deer by herself.
The gentleman owns a crossbow store just outside of Springfield where the big mule was on the front of the building on Highway 5.
~~~
On the Thursday before Labor Day, I drove my mother across the dam at Hillsdale Lake. I wanted to see the calm before the storm.
The water just shimmered sedately as far as we could see. Little sequins surrounded one boat. Just one. As I slowed on the dam, which you are not supposed to do but I did to appreciate the serenity and no one was coming, a goose swam near the shore in quietude without a care in its mind.
The man on the boat… I wondered if he was having any luck and what he might be catching. With the wild and crazy weekend approaching, I highly doubt his quiet fishing folly will exist.
I was autoing my way down some rocky, country roads with plumes of super fine powder chasing me like billowing prolific clouds of dust when I noticed up ahead the looks of a box tortoise crossing the road.
I was so excited! It was the first I had seen all summer, and my hopes soared that I could save it from the dooms of a tire. I slowed to a crawl, like a tortoise, in case any traffic was near. It was at this point that I discovered that someone had already run over the precious little fella. My heart sank.
I looked at it with tears in my eyes. I slowly drove on. But something made me stop and back up to the tortoise.
The detailed shell was a dark brown with light yellow markings in delicate designs covering the outer shell. It was an ornately decorated tortoise for sure. The poor thing.
I bent down and gingerly picked it up. “Oh,” I said in a very sad voice. The once beautiful carapace just crumpled in my hands. As my chest tensed, my throat tightened and tears formed, I told the tortoise I was really sorry. I carried it to the side of the road, as was my first intention, laid it on the crest of the roadway, said a prayer, and quietly left.
Who can’t see a large dark lump in the middle of the road. Were you on your phone? Did you intentionally run it over? If you did, that just infuriates me to no end. Insidious and horrid! Who would do something like that?
Watch where you are going, for turtle’s sake!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.