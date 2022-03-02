I am an advocate for high school athletics. I enjoy seeing young people receive opportunities to follow their dreams. When the transfer portal was initiated by the NCAA, I thought it might be a good thing for athletes overall.
The transfer portal allows athletes to transfer if a coach leaves. If the player is not receiving a fair shake or being treated badly, then they can transfer. But there are problems with the transfer portal. Yes, although these things are true, high school football players are not getting college offers as they did in the past because colleges are taking transfers at a high rate. On average colleges are saving anywhere between 5-10 scholarship offers for transfers.
College coaches are prudent to search the transfer portal for top athletes to fill spots. These transfers are already playing college football and understand the college game. They are proven in the classroom and have practice and or game time under their belt. These are players who were offered big time scholarships versus a high school recruit who is unknown.
The issue is for the high school athlete. High school athletes are receiving less offers than ever before. The transfer portal has created a situation where college coaches save scholarships for transfers that might have otherwise gone to high school players they can develop.
Can you blame college coaches for taking so many transfers versus high school athletes? It takes time to train, teach and nurture the high school player. Does the college coach have that much time? College coaches are getting fired after only one or two bad seasons. This is a huge factor as to why coaches don’t have time to develop high school athletes and will instead choose transfers.
The transfer portal is a complex issue. Although, it may heighten the talent level on the field, it can drastically limit the opportunity for a high school athlete. It places the college coach and program in must win situations.
High school coaches are concerned and rightly so. Tracy Welch, head coach at Lake Worth High School, believes it is now harder than ever to get an athletic scholarship. Welch said he thinks the transfer portal is hurting high school athletes. Most scholarship money appears to be going for transfers.
Welch, a former collegiate coach, understands where the college coach is coming from. He stated winning is such a high priority and college coaches are not building longevity as in past years. Consequently, colleges are saving scholarships for portal players because of the pressure to immediately win games.
Samford basketball coach Bucky McMillan said high school athletes have gotten a raw deal in the last couple of years. Because of COVID, college seniors received another year of eligibility and now the portal has come into existence.
Both college and high school coaches understand the problem but on behalf of the portal, it gives the college player another chance to find the right college to play for and makes college coaches more aware of player treatment. It appears to be here for a while.
Thought for the week, “Bear Bryant could take his’n and beat your’n, or he could take your’n and beat his’n.” Bum Phillips
