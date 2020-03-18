Two distinctly diverse films, “The Way Back (WB)” and “Bloodshot,” are currently showing at movie theaters, and I like them both.
“WB” focuses on a high school coach fighting alcoholism. “Bloodshot” immerses the audience with unexpected, innovative sci-fi technology in a Vin Diesel film.
In “WB,” we have Ben Affleck playing Coach Jack Cunningham, who struggles with alcoholism. After the death of his son, Jack’s depression leads to heavy drinking and the collapse of his marriage.
Once Affleck secured the part, filming had to wait six months until Affleck, himself, got out of rehab. This film was very personal to Affleck. You can feel his performance. The realism is there. He delivers to the audience his sense of hurt, struggle, failures, and self-hate that Affleck says alcoholics, such as himself, fight to overcome.
His struggle continued during filming, having “backslid” once within that timeframe. Upon the release of the film, Affleck has been very open about his struggle in interviews and personal appearances.
In “Bloodshot,” we meet a new tough-as-nails superhero. For years, audiences have embraced DC (e.g. Superman) and Marvel (e.g. Ironman) comic heroes. Now, we are introduced to the Valiant comic hero named “Bloodshot.”
His human identity is Ray Garrison, who is played by Vin Diesel. Diesel fans have got to be thrilled that Diesel finally has a role that moves him into the superhero realm. We see Garrison killed in military action. And then, he is brought back to life by an evil organization using advanced technology to produce super-soldiers.
This action-packed film does have a softer side with a bit of romance.
