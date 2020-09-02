Happy Day! Happy Day! The movie theaters are open!! And not just open, but they opened with such new releases as “Tenent” and “The New Mutants.”
“Tenent” is a twist and turn spy film filled with suspense. It will either “blow your mind” or you will say “What the heck?!” I was enthralled by it. In it, we have a protagonist whose purpose is to save the world. And he has one word to provide him direction: “Tenent.” From there, the film moves from one surprising direction to another that we try to sew together. “Tenent” is science fiction at its height.
Then we have “The New Mutants” film. Warning: Don’t expect it to be anything like the “New Mutants” comic series (1983 — 1991). It isn’t! The comic mutants “were learning how to hone their powers for the betterment of the world.” Clearly, that’s not quite what these new mutants do. This “New Mutants” movie is a horror film centered around five teens with whom killing becomes a “norm-of-thought-and-deed.”
FYI — Sadly, on Aug. 28, Chadwick Boseman passed away. Boseman had been battling cancer for the last four years. He was only 43. So, who was Boseman? He was the man who played Black Panther and breathed life into him. Remarkably, in those last four years, Boseman made seven films including playing Jackie Robinson in the film “42,” James Brown in the film, “Get on Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in the film “Marshall.” These were powerful films, but it was his role as Black Panther in Marvel’s film of the same name that hurled Boseman to star status. What a loss!
