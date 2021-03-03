Holy March 3, Batman! There I was, stewing over the impending price increases of natural gas and gasoline and problems caused by climate change deniers when I decided to think only about positive things happening in this area.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has called our Flint Hills State Park the “crown jewel of the trail system.” That’s positive. Osawatomie is soon to have a new retail store on Main Street, a sister to Bore Da Market and Pub, also on Main and opening in April. That’s to the good. Bob Marriott and his band, the Continentals, are being inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in July. That’s five-star positive, but I want something to celebrate now.
By “now,” I mean today — this minute — and I found a reason for throwing confetti and tipping a glass. March 3 is National Anthem Day, commemorating the date that Congress made the “Star-Spangled Banner” our nation’s official song. That happened in 1931.
You no doubt know that Francis Scott key wrote the words as a poem during the War of 1812. He watched the bombardment of Ft. McHenry from the deck of a British ship moored in the Baltimore harbor on Sept. 14, 1814. His jubilation at finding the American flag still intact following that battle led to the words we sing with hand over heart. He wrote those words on the back of an envelope, just as Lincoln wrote the Gettysburg Address. They were later set to the music of a popular British song, “To Anachreon in Heaven.”
We can honor that event today by flying American flags, singing the anthem or showing our patriotism in another way. If you don’t care for any of these, you can celebrate another March event. There are many.
Tomorrow is another historic day. That’s when our Constitution went into effect back in 1789. On Saturday and Sunday, we can relax and play. Both Silly Putty (1950) and the Monopoly board game (1933) were invented. Or we can spend some cash. The U. S. Government issued paper money for the first time on March 10, 1862.
The Girl Scouts were founded on March 12, 1912, and as a former member and leader, I judge that a positive event. We can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th with the wearing of the green. That was also the day that the rubber band was invented in 1845. Another saint’s day? Easy. St Joseph’s feast day is the 19th.
Elvis enlisted in the U. S. Army March 24, 1956, and while teens swooned then, all of womankind will celebrate the 28th as the day the washing machine was created March 29, 1886. One of my favorite holidays is observed on March 30. That’s when Jeopardy had its 1964 television debut. (Now that we know all these dates, we can be assured of playing that game well.)
We can turn every day into a celebration if we choose, and that choice is even more vital now in these months of Covid-induced loneliness and isolation.
For any of you not old enough to understand the first words of this column, they refer to the old Adam West and Burt Ward version of Batman. I smile when I think of its campy simple fun and Robin’s frequent exclamations of surprise and joy.
So, Holy March, Miami County! Let’s celebrate.
