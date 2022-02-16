There’s a basic tenet in family therapy that the healthiest families are those that make the time to have meals together and to celebrate birthdays. That sharing and honoring promote a sense of belonging and add meaning to family life.
I thought of that when I read that Osawatomie is re-establishing its tourism committee with concentration on four signature events. One of those events involves food. The other three celebrate and honor past traditions — two local and one national.
We can sample the entries at the Border Wars Bar-B-Q, celebrate small-town living at the John Brown Jamboree, recall the past at the Freedom Festival and join our countrymen in delighting at fireworks at Lights on the Lake.
I was surprised that the list stopped at four, but that is a reasonable beginning. Entities other than the city are already promoting events on the Flint Hills Trail, and others will surely follow.
Osawatomie has always been a place of celebration, making good memories and editing out the rougher ones. That is how it’s healed itself from hard times caused by strife, climate and financial loss.
Thirty-some years ago when I was on one of the “old” committees, we added one major annual event while continuing to support and to fund others. That new celebration was “Snaggin’ Days,” a salute to the spoonbill migration and building on the fact that Osawatomie was then one of only three sites in Kansas where paddlefish could be legally caught.
We gave prizes for the largest and smallest fish catches with Moon’s IGA as our weigh center. We held a coloring contest for school-age children, sold t-shirts and caps, obtained an official governor’s proclamation and hosted a community dinner. We served up paddlefish, hush puppies, cole slaw and brownies, while those who attended added their own specialties, including some memorable hot pepper mac and cheese.
Other groups sponsored their own events, inviting the public to participate in such activities as the OHS Alumni Reunion, Black Ties to Osawatomie, the Lions’ Club Easter Egg Hunt, Veterans’ and Memorial Day observances and the citywide garage sale.
The Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Presidents’ Day cherry pie promotion. Pie fans could make a purchase from a Chamber business on that day and present the receipt for a small freshly-baked pie. That was reminiscent of the long-ago Coker Store Pumpkin Pie Day when free servings of pie kept traffic at that store heavy and happy. The list goes on. Osawatomie has partied on anniversaries, new beginnings and changes and at any opportunity such as fluoridation of its water supply.
There have been changes over the years as the downtown has changed, volunteers have aged and interests changed, but some of the old traditions still appeal such as the Jamboree, now billed as “2.0.” That event replaced the Osawatomie Free Fair back in 1966 when the county commissioners decided to fund a single county fair rather than one in each city. Maybe Railroad Day and Kansas Day will return as well.
There are surely other opportunities for Osawatomie and its sister cities in the area to come together and to encourage residents to take pride in who we are and what we’ve done. It does take thought, and planning and necessary financing, but it can be worth all that. Community families, like nuclear families, benefit from sharing and honoring. Good luck to the new committee. That’s a powerful goal.
