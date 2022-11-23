It is a thankful season.
We have been given precipitation in our county and nearby proximity without flooding and hurricanes and tornadoes. We are quite fortunate the air we breathe is wholesome and healthy and pure. The bluest sky with grandiose sunsets are part of our honored treasures. It is a time to be thankful.
~~~
I have to tell you a deer story that happened recently at my mother’s house. A woman had come to visit with my mother and I. She was a city woman for sure and was a first-time visitor into the neighborhood. She was fascinated with all the trees, hills and gravel roads in the area.
While standing in the kitchen chatting with her, I noticed she kept looking out the window into the yard and former soybean field. She finally said, “Do you own some horses or mules perhaps?”
Looking out the window, not 20 feet from the house, were two does and their fawns munching away on tidbits of grass with not a care in the world.
I stepped into the other room and had a stare down with a fawn looking into the window.
Suddenly, out of the trees stepped a buck with maybe seven points on its antlers. He started scratching the ground and curling his lips into a not-so-attractive appearance.
For those inquisitive minds wanting to know what this funny-looking face represents, it is called the “Flehmen response.” Looking it up on realtree.com I discovered that flehmen is a German Word for “curling,” hence the buck’s lips.
Here is the technical part: the buck does this curling during the rut so he gets an intense urine-scent from the doe. It passes across the vomeronasal organ in the roof of his mouth proving he is in the “peak breeding status.” (This is the PG version of the story)
I don’t think he impressed the gals too much because they moseyed across the field and down the road. He humbly retreated back into the woods.
The friend was quite impressed with our woodland creatures on her visit to Miami County.
~~~
As promised, I have some of the most sensational reflections on thankfulness in our outdoor world. For instance, Kathy Campbell is delighted with her yard in which she creates little oases to watch the wildlife, flowers, and the ever-changing leaves on the trees. She said, “It is so relaxing!”
Casey Chester-Wingerter is another lover of her yard and her new lawn mower that brings a meditative state with headphones blaring, the hot sun and mowing perfect lines. This makes me smile.
I had someone else tell me they were very thankful for cut grass but on a golf course. Jordan Bulcock said, “Nothing beats kicking off a round of golf when the grass is still covered in dew, when the wind is calm, and the sun is shining… That is absolute beauty.” A different point of view.
John Freeman wrote, “We enjoy sharing the outdoors with our grandchildren who all live in major cities. The sights one sees in the woods brings excitement, wonder, questions and teaching moments. Sitting on a dock with a fishing pole I never get to use because I am too busy putting worms on hooks, taking blue gills off hooks, putting on fresh worms, taking the next pole, worm, repeat and repeat until all the worms are gone. Fish want to be back in the water, they are not happy being caught and taken away from their family. But, the call of worm for dinner is strong.” How many parents or grandparents have done this before to make the day a forever and for always memory for a child.
Joni Reed remarked, “I’m thankful for the lessons through reflection. The way the leaves change, just as we do. The way the vines need pruning, just as we do. The way the ocean gets angry during turbulent times and peaceful during calm times, just as we do. The way the moon reveals its phases, just as we do. The way Mother Nature gives and takes away, just as He does.” Oh my…that is beautifully said. Oh my…
Rosy King wrote to me saying, “I am most thankful for the woods behind my house. I love the trees anyway, and from them emerge deer of all ages, flocks of turkeys, and an occasional fox or bobcat. The sight of these creatures makes my heart quicken, and I feel truly blessed to be an audience to their beauty…”
Mari Baird Tetwiler wrote these poetic words, “I love the changing colors of each season. I took the back road, telling time not to hurry me. Searching beyond the flat contour of the amber and rust fertile fields to the distant cobalt firmament with the cerulean sky above me, serenity enveloped my soul. Watching shafts of sunlight make a brilliant yellow crown in the passing cottonwood trees. I knew that I was touched by grace, and I was thankful.” Perfect!
Stacy McKinney wrote that she was thankful for the Black Hills and Missouri River, which are two environmental landmarks from her home state. “The wildlife, landforms and recreation on the river provide curiosity, fun and peace.” She says she was a “river rat.”
Eli Smith from Riley County, Kansas, is quite thankful for the public parks that provide plenty of outdoor fun and activities. (He plays competitive Disc Golf for K-State).
Being in her garden with the sun are things Julie Van Donse is so thankful for. “It’s relaxing, and I grow tons of veggies that we eat, share, use for canning and freeze for use throughout the winter. Also, it reminds me of my Grandma Zimmerman.”
Pat Rayne wrote some very classic things, “Just the little things like picking up a clover flower and chewing on it to see how it tastes; cracking a walnut to taste the meat…taking a walk through the woods and smoking a cigar while looking for firewood. Our planet is full of life, and it does not cost one cent to enjoy yourself. So dig your own worms, or after a rain…throw them in your yard. It will make you happy they didn’t get run over.” (I do this)
