You do know that Christmas has not been canceled this year, don’t you?
The nay-sayers who carp and quibble about the lack of holiday spirit and insist on calling this Friday “Miss-mas” are telling us more about themselves than about our annual celebration. They may have given up on Christmas because of the Covid restrictions against large gatherings, but we don’t have to agree.
Those of us here on Hays Hill will miss the physical presence of family, but they will still be with us in heart and thought. We’ll hear from them throughout the day in calls and texts and emails. They will be present in the cards, pictures and gifts they have sent.
We’ll be dining and snacking on favorite family foods together, just in different homes at different times. And there’s the hope that the vaccine will soon allow precautions to be eased and hugs won’t have to be just “virtual” any more.
We will miss our people. We don’t have to miss the lights and the sounds of this holiday. Like the Alaskans who began using icicle lights to brighten the long winter nights there, we can brighten our homes and our yards. Many have done so this year and have given us added joy.
I will miss the group singing of Christmas carols and hymns — those wonderful songs that for some reason we bring out only at this time of the year. Those carols have been defined as “religious songs intended to be sung outside of church.” They are less formal than church-sanctioned hymns.
But what do we call those Christmas songs that are far from being solemn and religious in nature? Just “Christmas songs,” I guess, although it pains me to think of them as being “pagan.” Still, those with themes of missing front teeth, grandmas and reindeer and even mommies kissing bearded strangers need some sort of special description.
I cannot relate to some of this Christmas music, never having seen three ships come sailing, Jeanette and Isabella bringing torches or even roasting chestnuts, but I have fond memories of singing about them and many others in church, choir concerts, caroling and at home. I plan to continue the latter this year.
I checked. While the early church tried to ban carols in the fourth century A.D. and the Pilgrims banned them in New England in 1659, it’s legal to sing them today. Masks are mandated to curb the virus, but there is no longer a fine of five shillings for breaking out into song.
We have a stack of Christmas records on Hays Hill. (Old people still prefer vinyl.) We will be playing them and singing along. One sentiment in particular resounds this year and will be often-repeated. From “O Holy Night,” written in 1847 and proclaiming the story of Christmas for 173 years, its truth remains today: “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices!”
Rejoice and stay safe, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.