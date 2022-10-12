Thomas Bedoe was a Free State guerilla fighter who fought at the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1856.
Bedoe offered his perspective of the battle in a Dec. 2, 1856, report to Colonel I. A. Harvey, a Free State guerilla force commander.
Bedoe was in a Free State guerilla force led by a Captain Cline, who fought at the Battle of Osawatomie under the command of John Brown.
Bedoe reported that Cline’s forces arrived at Osawatomie, anticipating an attack on the town at 3 p.m. on Aug. 29, 1856. They camped outside of town.
Cline’s command, including Thomas Bedloe, woke up at dawn the morning of Aug. 30, 1856, and saddled up and rode to the defense of Osawatomie upon learning of John Reid’s pro-slavery force of 250 to 400 militia men riding to attack Osawatomie.
Bedoe stated, “Next morning we heard some after sunrise that the Missourians were within a half mile of the town.”
En route to Osawatomie, Cline’s force encountered Charles Adair, whom his father, Reverend Samuel Adair, had sent to warn the town and John Brown about Reid’s force and impending attack on Osawatomie. Bedoe reported, “Directly after a little boy came down and saw his uncle & saw his uncle was shot in the heart (F. Brown).”
Soon after hearing about Frederick Brown’s demise and Charles Adair’s report on the status of John Reid’s pro-slavery forces advance, Cline’s force encountered Reid’s forces.
Bedoe reported, “In 5 min after we saw them approaching the town 3 or 400 strong.”
Cline’s force had little ammunition to fire during the Battle of Osawatomie, but Captain Cline still ordered his men to take a stand at the battle.
Bedoe reported, “Cline’s men had not above 4 or 5 rounds of ammunition Brown’s men rather more. Cline gave orders for us to fall back to the creek [the Marais Des Cygnes River] and tie our horses & then come up in front of the timber.”
Cline’s forces lined up in the timber by the Marais Des Cygnes River and put up a spirited defense of Osawatomie with the limited ammunition they possessed.
Bedoe reported, “We waited until they were in reach of our Sharp’s rifles and then opened a fire upon them. Every round we fired we could hear a huddling motion showing that our shot took effect.”
Cline’s men quickly expended their ammunition, and then retreated, Bedoe paddling to Ottawa on the Marais Des Cygnes River in a canoe.
Captain Cline’s forces were an integral, but brief part of the Battle of Osawatomie, and courageously stood for the Free State cause at the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
Captain Cline has largely disappeared from the historical record, but at the Battle of Osawatomie, Cline and his Free State guerilla force, including Thomas Bedoe, fought beside John Brown at the Battle of Osawatomie and stood up for their abolitionist and free soil beliefs.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
