I treasure the evening time when all is calm and all is bright with the sun setting a bit farther south on the horizon.
Just a few fireflies are twinkling. Their quiet yet perky presence continues to bring me great solace. Just to let you know this…I love them.
The only sound I hear is the continual buzzz, buzzzz of cicadas. The males are making the noise to attract females.
Cicadas must really groove in the dirrrrr-dirrrr buzzzz noise. Right now they are the only commotion in the trees during this part of the summer. The birds have decided to give their songs to the buzzy bugs.
Did you know there are seven different types of cicadas? They have different patterns of colors, different sizes, and make different sounds. I had no idea.
Cicadas are not my favorite insect in the world. I think it’s the bulging eyes. I don’t care for the grabby legs either. When touched they take-off and fly like a B-52 bomber coming right at you. Rather dreadful and lurid… a thing nightmares are made of. I will stick to my fireflies.
~~~
With some gauzy, billowing road-dust and a mighty “High Ho Mazda Miata” I travel down the backroads, sideroads, highways and expressways around my home state of Kansas enjoying amazing locations.
With the top down and my gray hair blowing in the wind and riding low to the ground rather like a Flintstone’s car, I am able to regard much of the outdoors quite personally and in my face.
While my observant eyes are keen on wildlife and plants, I unfortunately see TRASH. I am appalled and sickened. There are dead tires and other car parts everywhere. The soda cans are shimmering within the roadside grass. Of course, someone’s building materials have flown off a truck and are flattened to the asphalt. Plastic bottles and bags galore are disregarded out of windows like candy at a parade but create ugliness.
What is wrong here? Why is our Earth considered a dumping ground for unwanted refuse and rubbish?
Not only is junk tossed out of cars and trucks, but seeing it and doing something about it are deemed useless. The trash has become commonplace and accepted.
When we visited Minnesota this summer I mentioned to my husband how little to no trash littered the roads. Through Iowa and into northeast Missouri remained the same sight.
Upon reaching Liberty, Missouri, and through Kansas City, the roads became more and more trashy. This continued into Kansas and all the way home. What a shame! What an awful sight!
What can be done? Let’s figure out this atrocity to the Earth.
~~~
I recently spoke with Jim Bell from the Corps of Engineers at Hillsdale Lake. He said that fishing has been mighty slow. At this time, the lake temperature is 81 degrees… like taking a bath in the lake. I’m glad that the lake is plenty deep for fish to swim into cooler waters. If not for that escape, we all may be dining on poached fish with potatoes and garlic.
Because of the heat, lack of rain and absence of windy days, algae blooms have occurred in a lot of lakes. Some lakes in our county and nearby counties are labeled as a hazard to humans and animals. Hillsdale is NOT one of them.
The Louisburg Lake is at the “warning level” meaning there should be a sign posting an alert that the water is unsafe for both humans and animals, that fish caught there must be washed well and only the filet portion to be eaten.
The other lakes are in Johnson, Osage and Anderson counties. If you are planning on a lake visit, go to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to look for any warnings.
~~~
On the subject of lakes, I discovered that Wilson Lake in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, is considered to be the “most beautiful” or “most scenic” lake in Kansas. The lake is one of the largest, but its best feature is that the water is super-clear.
It is a Corps of Engineer Lake, built in 1961 and flooded in 1964, and the lake stands in the middle of the prairie and boasts the Rocktown Natural Area. The 15- to 18-foot sandstone pillars are just amazing to see.
The water here is considered “blue.” With the all-natural grassland filtration adding the limestone and sandstone purification around this 1,000-acre lake side, the water gets this hue.
Wilson Lake has some great fishing too…stripers and small mouth bass.
~~~
If learning to paddle a canoe or kayak on the Kaw River is on your list of things to do before winter, your opportunity has been found.
The organization “Friends of the Kaw” has several events planned in September. Some are for beginning paddlers and some are for more experienced individuals wanting the adventure of paddling the Kaw AND camping on a sandbar.
I think it would be rivers of fun!!!! For more information, I looked up Friends of the Kaw, but got a better correspondence typing in “event brite kaw river.”
~~~
The 12-foot tall sunflowers which stand in my godforsaken gardens are the only noteworthy growth right now. Recently, I have had a lot of truly horrible, oppressive and depressive back issues, so weeding has become impossible.
I sit in the garden swing and think, “Oh my! Look at all those weeds! How can I pull so many and still remain standing? Good grief!” The nasty weeds just laugh back at me with their seedy little eyes and say, “We got you this time, Old Lady!”
Last year, I put down black weed preventer material and a layer of wood chips hoping they would be my weed warden. Well, weeds and trees are sneaky, sun-finding plants. Their profuse growth has outsmarted me. They have won.
I can’t spray them because I have chickens, dogs and cats who wander through my yard. I’ll say it again, the weeds have won.
My only chance for success is cutting them done, covering the area with wet boxes and adding a thicker layer of wood chips. Maybe…. If you have any better ideas, please let me know.
Next year I am only growing flowers in my boxes. No more veggies. But will I drool over seed catalogs in the dead of winter? You betcha!
