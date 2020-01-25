It’s a great week for movies!
I have three go-see movies to suggest: “1917,” “Just Mercy,” and “Bad Boys for Life!” Both “1917” and “Just Mercy” are impactful, true stories. And “Bad Boys?” Well, “Bad Boys” are at the top of their game!
“1917” shocks the audience through its historically authentic depictions of the harsh warfare conditions that WWI soldiers endured. It follows two young British soldiers assigned to find another unit’s commanding officer and inform him that he is about to send all his men into an ambush.
The two soldiers dodged bullets in the open fields and weaved through hand-dug trenches where soldiers slept against muddy walls. In researching, the film did not exaggerate WWI conditions.
“Just Mercy” focuses on the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) for the murder of an 18-year-old white girl. When: 1987. State: Alabama. Incarceration: McMillian was placed immediately on death row without trial. The trial: Was one-and-a-half days long and a year later. The Judge overrode the jury’s life-in-prison conviction and condemned McMillian to death. 1988: Bryan Stevenson, of Equal Justice Initiative, brought suit three times to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals (ACCA). 1993: ACCA announced McMillian was “wrongfully convicted.” Sadly, McMillian died in 2013 of Alzheimer’s.
“Bad Boys for Life” is the best “Bad Boys” film to date! It has action upon action. And laughs upon laughs. I loved it! Yes, “1917” and “Just Mercy” are excellent films that tug at our hearts and opens our eyes. BUT, if you would like just a moment away from reality, “Bad Boys for Life” is the ticket to buy.
