The movie, “Tom and Jerry,” is now in theaters and on HBO Max.
The duo of Tom (a cat) and Jerry (a mouse) was originally created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in the 1940s. The same Hanna-Barbera team that created such characters as Yogi Bear, Scooby Doo, and the Smurfs.
The characters, Tom and Jerry, first appeared in the 1945 feature film “Anchors Aweigh” where they danced-stepped with Gene Kelly. The technology used to show them dancing with Kelly was considered an innovative marvel at the time.
The “Tom and Jerry” film clearly displays how far the film industry has come in regard to “live-action/computer-animated” integrated technology. But it is the storyline and scripting that has 85 percent of audiences who have seen it giving it a thumbs up.
Early into the film, Tom and Jerry go their separate ways after years of fighting. But both relocate to New York City without the other knowing. Tom dreams of being a pianist and plays in Central Park. In his wanderings, Jerry discovers Tom in the Park. And Oops—Jerry causes Tom’s piano to break. That certainly caused a deeper rift! Soon the action shifts to a hotel that is hosting a huge wedding. A hotel that now has a mouse problem (Jerry) and a cat (Tom) who is supposed to get rid of the mouse.
It all comes together as a cute, humorous movie. Kids loved it! They laughed and laughed. So, if you are looking for a light, enjoyable, and funny movie, “Tom and Jerry” is the ticket to buy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.