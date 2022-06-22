Thirty-six years ago, a surprise blockbuster film hit theaters. That film was called “Top Gun.”
It starred a young newcomer whose name was Tom Cruise. He played the main character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a fighter pilot.
It is in this movie that Pete and his buddies lifted their beer mugs and shouted the now well-known saying, “We have the need…the need for speed.”
A saying, I suspect, that has been repeated in some form, somewhere, at some place, every other day since then.
And here we are, thirty-six years later, with a sequel: “Top Gun: Maverick.”
However, is “Top Gun: Maverick,” worth the wait? Oh, My Yes!
About 78 percent of sequels aren’t. And one, thirty-six years later, has all kinds of ways to fail at the box office.
But, not “Top Gun: Maverick.” It is a winner. Indeed, a winner!
And, FYI, most of the original cast is on board! That includes Tom Cruise.
Interesting about Tom Cruise, he is actually a pilot and flew each of the planes you see him in, except for the Navy fighters.
This is, for sure, a go-see movie! It has heart. It has excitement! It has depth.
Plus, sit-on-the-edge-of-your-seat excitement.
My suggestion: “Don’t Miss It.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.