Touch down in Europe and one of the first things that strikes the mind is the age-old architecture. Buildings here exist on a different timescale.
Our landlords own a chateau in the Loire Valley. It was built in the 14th century. A few years ago, when they invited us to stay with them for a weekend, they showed us a map of Paris from 1730 called Plan de Roussel.
On it, at the western edge of Paris at that time, was the building my wife and I now live in. Back then, it was one of the main buildings for the biggest slaughterhouse in Paris.
Today, there is no longer a slaughterhouse in this location. Such industries now find their real estate in places far beyond the city’s outer limits. Paris, since the drafting of Plan de Roussel, has swelled by several miles.
Over the past three centuries, the gaps between the oldest buildings in our district have been filled. No structures, save monuments and churches, stand higher than seven stories, as per municipal code. The surrounding area of this once great Parisian slaughterhouse has transitioned into a charming central neighborhood.
My wife and I live on the fourth floor — the top floor — of the oldest building on our block. There is no elevator. Our apartment was once the servants’ quarters. It is in the attic, where our building’s 300-year-old wooden framework is exposed. Our bedroom’s eastern wall slopes at 45 degrees from floor to ceiling and houses a sky window through which we can lay in bed at night and see the moon when it is in the right position.
We don’t have a view of the Eiffel Tower, but we can see it in reflection off our neighbor’s kitchen window. In fact, that is what I’m looking at as I write this now.
Living in such an old building, I can’t help but think of who has lived here in the past. I wonder if any previous tenants may have met their end under the guillotine of the French Revolution. I wonder if any of the servants who laid here looking at this same moon ever dreamed at night of saving up enough money to cross the Atlantic so they could seek a fresh start in the New World. I wonder what secrets these walls hide.
There is a possibility, however small, that beneath a creaking floorboard there hides a box of letters that would reveal the lost biography of someone who once lived beneath this roof.
The last map I can find that labels our building as a slaughterhouse is the 1839 Plan de Paris. The next map indicating what this building became thereafter is the 1894 Plan Hachette, which designates it as “a recruitment depot.”
The recruitment depot appears five years after the completion of the Eiffel Tower, which is a 10-minute walk west down rue St Dominque. The recruitment depot melts away from maps in the first half of the 20th century and our building then gives way to the Paris of our time.
There will come a day when this neighborhood is much different than it is in 2020. There may come a time when a future tenant begins to wonder what once transpired between these walls.
“Who lived here?”, they might ask. “What happened in this space that I now live?”
To them I say, “Did you know this place was once a slaughterhouse?”
The most compelling stories to me are the ones that are lost in the fog of time; the stories that are hanging only by a thread in history. We can find clues in maps, letters, photographs and all sorts of documentation, but the total truth of what has brought the wheels of history forward is unverifiable.
Who else lived here? What drove them to wake up each morning and earn their keep? What brought them to reside between the walls of this former slaughterhouse?
I often look into this courtyard and imagine this place as it was 300 years ago. It is a bit harder to envision the same place 300 years from now, but still I try.
Some might call this a useless exercise, but I would beg to differ. There are stories hidden here. Though most of them I’ll never find, I know it doesn’t hurt to wonder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.