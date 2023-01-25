Back in the mid-1860s, county records were stored in an old building on the west side of the Square.
W.G. Rainey, who was the sheriff at that time, knew the importance of these records, and he planned on building a three-story building at the south end of the west side of Park Square.
Before starting construction, he signed a contract with the county commissioners to rent seven office rooms for the county officials and one large room to be used as a courtroom.
The sheriff’s living quarters were on the third floor of the building. Courthouse offices were on the second floor, with the first floor being occupied by other businesses and a bowling alley in the basement.
This building was begun in 1869 and finished in 1870. The county continued to rent these rooms until Paola’s first school building (that was built in 1865 by S.M. Larkin and closed in 1872) became available. It was also on the south side of the Square.
The county commissioners rented the old school building and later bought it for $8,000. Some remodeling had to be done, and it was used as the courthouse until 1898. The old courthouse was sold at auction by Buckeye Bill (M.E.Thorpe) acting for the county commissioners for $320 in 1899. He did the job for free. The purchaser of the building was Gilbert E. Moore.
The county bought the land for the new courthouse in 1897. It cost $4,100. The builder of the courthouse was chosen to be L.W. Divelbiss of Olathe. The architect was George Washburn of Ottawa. He designed many of Kansas county courthouses around the turn of the century. The cost to complete the building was $45,000.
The courthouse was built in the Romanesque style. It has a foundation of Carthage Limestone. The walls are made of fireproof pressed bricks, and the roof is black with red slate on the tower and gables. The whole interior is quarter sawn oak with a natural finish.
The clocks in the clock tower were donated by Paola Middle School students and installed in 1980. It is truly a beautiful building.
The Kansas State Extension Marais des Cygnes District Master Gardeners designed and maintain the surrounding gardens in a period-appropriate style.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
