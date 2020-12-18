The Dollar Tree Store in Osawatomie used to be a Safeway and then Bob’s, but that site has been the home of much more than the usual groceries and household staples.
Just east of the main door, on the south wall, is a plaque reminding us that the Old Stone Schoolhouse once stood there. The Remington Lumber Yard followed that in the late 1880s and eventually became Ledigh and Havens Lumber.
What isn’t mentioned is the fact that one of the very first successful commercial ventures here — the Osawatomie Salt Company — was also there at Sixth and Brown.
William C. Chestnut, one of the original town founders, started that business which continued for 30 years. He was the first to produce salt commercially in Kansas which then, of course, was a territory, not yet a state.
The business came about by accident. Chestnut, whose vast land holdings bordered the early town site and now comprise both the Ellensville and Chestnut additions to the city, began drilling for water in hopes of securing a clean supply. At a depth of 122 feet, he found salt water instead.
His well, or “spring” as he later called it, was abandoned. Then, in 1863, the state legislature established a bounty of ten cents per bushel up to 10,000 bushels for the manufacture of salt. That was a huge offer during the economic hard times of the Civil War.
Chestnut and five others (all too old to serve in the Union cause as did their sons) — Henry D. Gillett, Alonzo Gore, S. N. Jordan, Charles Gale and Henry Newman — formed the Osawatomie Salt Company “to manufacture salt, to drill for natural gas and to mine for coal.” Area residents purchased shares of capital stock for $25 each, and the enterprise was underway.
Just south of the present store and behind the old El Rey Tavern lot, a salt evaporation plant was soon built and booming. It produced seven bushels of salt per day, using seventeen 30-gallon kettles for the evaporation process.
The salt brine, deemed “uncommonly strong” by an assayer, required “only” 150 gallons of salt water to produce one bushel of salt. Other plants at that time used 250-450 gallons for a bushel. Each manufactured bushel sold for $1.50 plus that legislated bounty.
Five additional wells, ranging in depth from 86-270 feet, were drilled at that same Sixth and Brown area. According to old records, well shafts penetrated soil, clay, two layers of soapstone, two types of limestone, brine, more soil and two varieties of shale to reach the targeted salt.
The business ended when greater salt deposits were discovered at Hutchinson in a mining business that continues today, producing much of this nation’s salt. That did not hurt the Chestnuts who had many other projects.
In 1860, William and his wife built the first frame house in Osawatomie. It was a two-story structure at 814 Walnut. That home was built to replace the family cabin burned by Missourians at the second Battle of Osawatomie in 1856. It also burned 120 years later, in 1980.
The Chestnuts are buried in Oakwood Cemetery which was also a part of the original town site. Many of the city’s homes, downtown buildings and all of the Missouri Pacific Railroad yards sit on former Chestnut land holdings.
One clear reminder of the Osawatomie Salt Company remains. It is one of those 17 evaporation kettles, now displayed in the courtyard of the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum. It’s valued evidence of the days when “white gold” spouted at Sixth and Brown.
