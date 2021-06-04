I have long been a fan of those previously unknown facts that add richness and depth to a tale. That happened recently, thanks to this newspaper.
Paul Branson included this in his “Time Capsule: 100 Years Ago” in the May 3 edition of the Republic:
“Kept promise made years ago. Twenty-one years ago, the 21st of February (1900), W. E. Hays came into the Farmers and Mechanics Bank and proudly told the cashier, Walter Barnes, that he had a new boy at his home. Upon being asked his name, Mr. Hayes (sic) responded that he had not yet named him whereupon Mr. Barnes stated that if the boy was named Walter he would buy him a suit of clothes when he was twenty-one years old. So Mr. Barnes escorted Walter Hays to Nicely’s and kept his promise by ordering a fine tailored suit for his namesake.”
No one in our family knew this story. Not Walt, my spouse; not Daniel Walter, our son; and not our great-nephew Walter or anyone else. I was intrigued and had to look further to see if I could find what a name might have been worth back then. I looked through microfilm of the local newspapers in 1921 and came up a little short.
Suit prices were not listed in Nicely’s or any other clothier’s ads until Joseph F Nicely died in July of that year. Then came the sales and $75 suits sold for $45; $25 suits for $16.50. I am hoping that Mr. Barnes chose to purchase one of the more expensive suits, since it was described as both “fine and tailored.” By the way, those prices went down to $30-$12.50 before the Nicely’s store was closed.
Now, a segue to Paul Harvey, famed newsman and social commentator on the radio, beginning in 1951. I first heard him present during a high school assembly program and was impressed by the way he used vocal inflections to emphasize his opinions. I began to listen to his “Paul Harvey News” on the radio and enjoyed what he called “The Rest of the Story.” In those short three-minute bits, he shared forgotten, coincidental and sometimes bizarre facts that enriched my understanding of people and events.
For instance, the design of the then-modern football helmet was based on the skull of a woodpecker. The three-dollar bill was once legal tender and the most popular design for it was an image of Santa Claus. Harry Truman was first attracted to Bess Wallace because she was the only girl in town who could whistle through her teeth, and the last of the Wild West stagecoach bandits, the “outlaw no man dared cross,” was a woman — Pearl Hart!
L. Frank Baum first told his stories about a fantasy kingdom and its visitors to his children and their friends. He named that kingdom for a file drawer in his office, one that read “O-Z.” That’s not my favorite Harvey Oz story. The one that follows is, and it’s another tale about clothing.
Frank Morgan, whose name follows that of Judy Garland in the credits for the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” played three roles in that film. Of course, he was the wizard, but he was also the coachman and first, Professor Marvel, he of the traveling sideshow.
The role of Marvel demanded a certain kind of wardrobe, a look of shabby gentility, of better days long past. Morgan and his director chose an old Prince Allbert-style coat from the 50 presented to them. Somewhat “ratty with age,” it fit Morgan perfectly.
In the lining of that coat’s pockets, written in indelible ink, Morgan found the name of the tailor and that of the original owner for whom the coat had been made. The astonished MGM staff wired that tailor in Chicago and confirmed that the coat had indeed been made for the original wizard himself — L. Frank Baum, the author of the Oz series.
That is the “rest of that story.” I’ll have to work harder to find the exact cost of Dad Hays’ suit.
