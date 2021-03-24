How many people really thought Abilene Christian University could beat the University of Texas in the NCAA basketball playoffs? Not very many. ACU was not the only underdog to win in the NCAA tournament though. Oral Roberts defeated Ohio State and North Texas defeated Purdue in overtime. It appears one of two important ingredients are needed to build powerhouses; budgets and transfers.
Abilene Christian is a private university in west Texas with under 5,000 enrollment. The University of Texas is just under 55,000 enrollment. But on the basketball court there can only be five players. On this night, the five players from little ACU defeated the Longhorns.
The 14th-seeded Wildcats stunned the 3rd-seeded Longhorns 53-52. ACU (24-4) became the fourth team seeded 13th or lower to move on to the top 32 teams in this year’s NCAA tournament. 15th Oral Roberts and 13th-seeded North Texas are also part of the 32 teams.
What does this prove? One thing it proves is size of school or budgets do not count as much as five players on the court. It also proves smaller schools can attract talent.
Look at Gonzaga University. Currently ranked first in NCAA D1, Gonzaga is a small private university located in Spokane, Washington. Their enrollment is approximately 7,400 students.
Size of the college is obviously not as important as the size of the budget. Gonzaga has been in division one for a long time and is a mainstay at being a ranked team. They are a recognized division one power with a division one budget. Abilene Christian on the other hand has only recently transcended from the division two Lone Star Conference to the mid-major Southland Conference.
Year after year, big powerful colleges are being upset by lower-level division colleges. Why is this happening more frequently than ever before? Many experts believe transfer rules put in place by the NCAA has allowed smaller division colleges like ACU to pick up division one transfers, which has equalized the playing field.
Look at Butler University, a small college in Indiana. Mike Green transferred to Butler from Towson University. The Butler Bulldogs had just finished a disappointing 13-15 season. After he transferred to Butler, the Bulldogs made the NCAA tournament’s sweet 16 with a 34-4 record.
Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated said the trend of players transferring is growing. According to IndyStar, two of every five basketball players entering one college end up at another. Players want to play. When colleges put together elite recruiting classes where freshmen beat out upperclassmen, then players will transfer.
Thought for the week, “The critic is one who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.” Oscar Wilde
