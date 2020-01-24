People often ask me, “What’s your favorite place you’ve ever been?”
Most times I give a different answer. To tell the truth, I cannot think of a single place where I have not felt enraptured.
Traveling is a way to explore the inner architecture of your spirit. Each environment catalyzes a unique reaction from within. When we step foot on a new land, the world as we know it all the sudden warps. This is why travel is a form of self-discovery.
In each place I’ve been, I’ve found something new about myself that I did not know before. The trouble with this is, it hasn’t resulted in any answers that have revealed the truth of my identity; it has only increased my curiosity to question who I really am.
Am I an introvert, as is the case in Paris, where I prefer to stroll alone, sit at a café and spend the afternoon browsing through a museum? Or am I an extrovert, as is the case in Istanbul, where I can sit down for Turkish tea and strike up a conversation with anybody?
Exposure to the unfamiliar stimulates the mind. Each new piece of information readjusts our mental models of the world. Not a day goes by where life fails to offer us a genuine chance to explore the mysteries that we have hiding deep inside of us.
What if you discovered, upon traveling through a strange land, something strange about yourself that you didn’t know you had within you? Would that scare you? Would you be intrigued? Would you be inspired to find out more?
I am by no means “comfortable” on this obscure route that I’m pursuing. In fact, most days, I feel quite the opposite. I’m in Hakone, Japan, right now, not far from Mount Fuji. What I’ve learned about myself here is yet to be determined.
Because Japan is so enormously different than any culture that I’m used to, this is a difficult place for me to navigate, both physically and emotionally. This unease has only stirred my interest deep within.
I’ve learned not to run from this feeling. I’ve learned to take it in stride; to enjoy the ride and see what gems are forming. Most of what is happening here, I know I’ll come to realize long after the fact, with hindsight, once this inner disruption has settled.
Traveling, as I’ve noticed, has a tendency to break down my world view and reassemble it in ways that words cannot articulate. I enjoy Japan, like any other place, for the very reason that it illuminates uncharted territory. Spending time here is like hiking through the terra incognita of my soul.
Why do some people swell up with an urge like this to see the world? What is it that they’re seeking?
Long ago, I read a book called “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. At the story’s outset, Santiago, the main character, is sleeping beneath a tree in his homeland. There, he dreams of unheard treasure buried in a faraway desert. He consults a gypsy who interprets his dream and informs him that this treasure is real and indeed awaits him. He then sets out on a yearslong quest to find it.
Along the way, he endures much trial and hardship. He experiences love and loss and learns many of life’s great lessons. When he ultimately arrives at the location in his dream, he begins to dig and dig, only to realize that his treasure was never there; it was buried all along under the Sycamore tree where his dream had first occurred.
I have also realized that whatever I’ve been seeking this whole time has been at the very place where I first started dreaming. I never would have stumbled upon this truth had I not set out on my path of self-discovery.
I used to dream of distant places; the more unknown the better. If someone mentioned a destination I’d never heard of, it would only make me want to go there. Now that I find myself in all of these foreign lands, the place I dream about above all others is small-town eastern Kansas.
I think I’ve found the answer to my favorite place I’ve ever been: It’s Home. Without it, I would have no inner architecture to explore.
If you’re reading this, you’re likely from this same place I’m referring to. I hope you’re proud of where you’re from. My treasure is buried all around you. Yours is probably right there too.
