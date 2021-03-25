The pioneers who founded Osawatomie and Miami County battled not only proslavery guerillas, but natural enemies as well, among them fleas and other insects as they traveled and settled in Kansas in the 19th Century.
Dee Brown, in “The Gentle Tamers: Women of the Old Wild West,” relates a letter written by “a discriminating young lady” in 1855 about her experiences with fleas during a stay in the Cincinnati Hotel in Lawrence, Kansas, in which she tells her mother about her experience with fleas.
She wrote, “Mother, in the first place, did you ever see a FLEA? Don’t consider the question impertinent…I ask for information because I have. And on this night, when I imagined no enemy was near, they took sole possession of us all! I think I always had some respect for mosquitos; they give warning always of their approach. Quite another sort of villain is this black, shambling, hydra-legged ‘varmints’; using his legs only to lean with; never walking off, as though he had rights, but sneaking up from the floor just as one hopes to take possession of a bed, paid for, whisking in between the sheets in columns.”
The new Kansan further described her first acquaintance with Kansas fleas to her mother, which was not pleasant, by stating “Yet, put your finger on one of them if you can! Settle down and close your eyes…now they play ‘hop scotch’ along the extremities. You give a sudden brush with your hand; but you hit nothing. Now they commence a tramp up, up, up! It is no longer endurable. Out of the bed, off comes the night-dress turned wrong-side-out. In the greatest apparent rage at the harmless piece of cotton, you thrash it most vigorously against imaginary chairs, get into it again, lift up the sheets and go through the same pantomime. Here they come like a herd of homeopathic buffaloes, as if by a preconcerted signal and set up anew their nights banquet at your expense.”
Historians often focus on the actions and choices of men in Kansas Territory, but realistically, the strong women who settled in Osawatomie and Miami County ensured that the communities they lived in survived by working not only to contribute to the free state cause by caring for African-Americans escaping enslavement, but also by working to make homes for their families.
