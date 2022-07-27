Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s pioneers missed their families and longed to see them.
John Everett worked to convince his sisters, Jane and Anna Everett, to come to Osawatomie and visit him and his family in an 1858 letter. Everett was an early Osawatomie and Miami County pioneer, and he worked to encourage his sisters to come to Kansas on a river boat.
He wrote, in a May 20, 1858 letter, “In relation to the expense of coming out here, from Chicago to Saint Louis, the fare used to be $8.00. On the Missouri River from Saint Louis to Kansas City, (where you would have to land) the fare varies from $7.00 to $12.00 and sometimes higher, depending somewhat on the stage of water in the river-when the water is high, the fares are low and vice versa. From Kansas City to Osawatomie the traveling is by stage-fare $5.00.”
Everett also told his sisters of another, newer means of traveling to Osawatomie. He wrote, “There is another route- take the Pacific Railroad at Saint Louis to a place called California, about 25 miles West of Jefferson City, Mo., and from there by stage (Moore and Walkers line) to Osawatomie via Pleasant Hill. The stage fare from California to Osawatomie is $10- through in two days. They run a daily line from Pleasant Hill and triweekly from there to Osawatomie; but I learn that in a week or two, they will run daily through to Osawatomie. So you see the expense from Chicago will not come much short of $20 to $25.00, and might be a little over including detentions and expenses in Saint Louis and Kansas City.”
John Everett missed his sisters and wanted them to come visit his Kansas home near Osawatomie. He wrote, “We would be very glad to see you out here, although the expense is very formidable, if you both should come.” In the closing of his letter to his sisters, John Everett wrote, “I must go to work. Write soon. Let us know if you conclude to come and I can write you more particulars about the journey.”
Historians speak of the distance between families in the east, and in fact the difficulty of travel in the west as the “tyranny of distance.” Today, we sometimes think that the pioneers who founded Osawatomie and Miami County were inured to the emotional pain of separation from family and friends due to the “tyranny of distance” between them and their loved ones back east.
Realistically, they loved their family as much as modern Americans do today, and they longed to see their family members as much as any modern person does. Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s pioneers frequently wrote back home and kept in touch with their families and longed for and encouraged them to visit them. They endured the emotional pain of separation from their families to start a new life on the frontier, one of the many sacrifices the pioneers who founded Osawatomie and Miami County made to build the community and county that we enjoy today.
