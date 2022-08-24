Student-athletes work hard, have feelings and aspirations, and need encouragement. Do you realize how much time these young folks dedicate themselves to these activities?
These youngsters spend countless hours underneath the leadership of sponsors and coaches. Leaders of young people in athletic activities will be influencers of these students’ lives.
It is through these formative years young people are being shaped and molded into adults. Parents need to look at leaders of their children and ask themselves, “is this how I want my child to be when they grow up?” If the coach or sponsor is not providing good, wholesome leadership, then your school administrators need to be made aware.
Parents give their sons and daughters to be trained by these leaders. Leaders must be cognizant of their influence on these young people’s lives. I often reflect on a letter a father handed me as our football team was checking in for fall practice.
The parent was responding to a letter I had sent to their son a week prior to beginning the season. My letter explained expectations for all our football players. It also described team rules.
The father’s letter said he and his wife agreed with my expectations. He said they also have high expectations for their son. He continued his letter saying I must be doing things right because our teams consistently win and go to the playoffs. He said, “I know winning is important, but there is another phase of coaching that Billy’s mother and I think are equally as important, if not more.”
He said his wife and himself were giving me their most prized possession. For the next four to five months, the parent said I would see their son every day and be his surrogate parent. His son would hear the coaches talk at practice, in meetings and in the game speeches. He said the boy would idolize his coaches. “The coaches will be our son’s example, and he will mimic your actions, words of speech and example.” He finished his letter saying to please remember he and his wife were giving us their prize possession.
These powerful words remind coaches the important task to teach important lessons of life. Yes, we all make mistakes, but it is so important to remember daily we are in the students’ learning process. To learn is to become educated.
The definition for education is changed behavior. I was so lucky to have coaches and teachers who mentored, disciplined, taught the game of life and helped me change my behavior. Often, those valuable lessons of life get lost in the pursuit of success.
Thought for the week, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” — Warren Bennis
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
