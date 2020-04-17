With movie theaters still closed due to the coronavirus, movie distribution companies are working with television venues to provide first-run movies.
The top three television venues are: Cable television (e.g. Suddenlink and Spectrum), Satellite access (e.g. Direct TV and Dish), and Streaming devices (e.g. Roku and Amazon Fire Stick).
Fifteen years ago, it would have been a challenge for the venues to accommodate distribution companies’ needs. However, all three venues have had pay-for-view available for some time.
Although, some of us are going to have to get used to pay-for-view television.
For instance, “Trolls World Tour” is especially great for ‘stay-at-home’ kids; however, all the digital sites I searched are charging $19.99 to view the film. You are allotted a 48-hour period to watch it. Maybe it all depends on how many adults and kids you would pay for at the movie theater whether the price is reasonable or not?
Yet, it is the film I chose to see. Mostly to let parents have some idea if it was worth $19.99.
As I sat watching, I thought, “this is a movie kids will enjoy and parents will shake their heads at for its high energy and continued multi-colored blitzes.”
The film’s plot focuses on uniting the trolls of the world to save the distinct music of each of the six troll tribes that are living in six different lands.
Each tribe has a different form of music (e.g. pop, country, classical, funk, rock, and techno).
Through the courage of Poppy and Branch (from the last movie), the trolls’ music is saved from extinction.
