There is no doubt that I miss seeing first-run movies on the big screen. However, it is amazing the hundreds of movies that can be accessed through such venues as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube TV.
As I searched for a film to review, I stumbled upon the “True History of the Kelly Gang.” Two things caught my attention: 1. One of my favorite actors, Russel Crowe, is in it, and 2. It is historically based. (It can be seen on Vudu and Amazon Prime)
“Gang” is an R-rated, gritty film that is hard hitting with hard language and strong violence. It takes place during the 1870s in Australia, where both English and Irish migrated in larger numbers than before in order to secure a better living.
However, the Irish found that English rule in Australia was as bad as in England. They were again considered “lower class.”
Ned Kelly (George MacKay) became the leader of the Kelly Gang when he was a young man. His journey to the formation of the Kelly Gang began when he was 12 years old. That was when his father was arrested and subsequently died. He was forced into an apprenticeship to the infamous Harry Power (Russell Crowe) in order to provide monies for his mother and siblings.
However, Powell became his mentor — into crime. Indeed, Kelly was an excellent learner. And he became a Robin Hood to the common people.
He is still revered today. In fact, his image was placed on center stage during the opening ceremonies of the Summer 2000 Olympic Games held in Sydney, Australia.
