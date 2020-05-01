What do you think? Do we have the determination and the perseverance to continue social distancing and stay-at-home precautions to beat this virus? Or, do you think more of us will grow so weary of those life conditions that we’ll begin to ignore them and endanger ourselves and others?
I’m asking for several reasons.
I just returned from an “essential” trip to buy needed groceries and was one of only a few customers wearing a mask. Families were shopping together and ignoring distance. The number of protesters and angry and accusatory comments online are increasing daily, revealing real fears about not working and earning and blaming those who set the rules.
I get it. If we had family at home and only a single stimulus check coming in, my worries would be about paying bills and feeding that family. Instead, we worry about staying well. Our priorities are related to our ages and life stages.
Somehow, this all reminds me of the James Patterson novel “Zoo.” In it, the animals of the world suddenly turn violent, and their lethal aggression is directed at humans. Scientists discover that the cause of this behavior change is environmental. The noise, emanations from petroleum products and use of chemicals have changed animal response, and they began to attack.
The prescribed cure was simple: turn off electricity and all communication devices and not drive vehicles. That works for a short time, but people soon choose to return to old conveniences and, within two weeks, the animal kingdom goes on the attack once again.
I fear that we are drifting to similar regression. We have found what works to keep us from infection, but it requires sacrifice and, for some, that’s apparently too much to ask.
It would help if we were united, if we were presented with a single timetable and one set of recommendations for all. We don’t have that. Our leaders, our elected politicians, are themselves divided. As a result, we are each pursuing our own selected self-interest rather than that of our country.
It’s a far stretch to go from Patterson to the Greek philosopher Aristotle, but I believe that the latter had a sound view of the duty of leaders and politics. He wrote that the main concern of politics and political leaders should be “to engender a certain character in the citizens, to make them good and disposed to noble actions.”
Such a goal demands knowledge of the truth, which plays an essential part in service to others. That seems to be what we are missing. Instead of a single truth, we have bipartisan versions of fact.
I think that, in general, people are disposed to help others. But, according to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, we can do that only when our own personal needs have been met. Uncertainty prevents that from happening. We need one coherent, scientifically-based directive with the promise of recovery if we are to weather this crisis together.
Until then, let’s all do our best to watch out for one another. That can be our unifying truth.
