I take pause on Veterans Day to thank the Lord for our veterans and their families for their service. Because of these brave men and women who gave some, and some who gave all, and those currently serving, we have the privilege to be free.
Republic Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley and I covered five Veterans Day services on Friday, taking pictures and meeting area veterans and their families.
Veterans Day is always an emotional day for me. I think of my father Franklin Morris who served in the United States Navy right out of high school from 1952 to 1956. I think of my uncle Buck who served in the Navy and my Uncle Wesley (Gene) who was in the Air Force. I think of my cousin John who served in the Marines and did three tours in Vietnam.
I think of the brave men and women who left their families behind to march into the fray so we might be free. I think of those who never came home, who never knew me, but laid down their lives for me.
While taking pictures at Sunflower Elementary, I was moved to tears after taking pictures of Jessica Lane (Army) hugging her daughter Hazel, Jennifer West (Air Force) holding her children Ryder and Verity, and Tempi Johnson holding her father Ben’s hand as they walked to school in matching camouflage fatigues.
At the same service, I had the privilege of meeting Gene Kramer who served in the Navy in World War II. He went to a recruiter’s office, signed a piece of paper and was shipped out before he even went back home to say goodbye to his mother.
Kramer, 96, served as a radio man on three merchant boats in the Pacific. Sunflower Elementary Principal Staci Wokutch presented him with a Hero Medal at the event.
Jim Oliver was one of the veterans at the Paola American Legion for the Miami County Veterans Day services. The program was moved from the Miami County Veterans Memorial to the Paola American Legion due to the cold weather.
Oliver served in the Army during the Korean War. He will turn 90 in December.
Teresa (Bollan) Schlegel was moved to tears during the Veterans Day ceremony at Osawatomie High School. Her husband John served in the Air Force. Both of their fathers were in the Army. They have several uncles and cousins who served.
Veterans Day is always a special day in their family.
This one was even more special.
During the program at Osawatomie, her grandson Matthew Fanning was on a large projection screen with a video message for Veterans Day. He spoke about his family, especially his grandparents John Fanning (Army) and John Schlegel (Air Force), and how they inspired him to join the Navy out of high school this past summer.
While watching his message for Veterans Day, and hearing what serving means to him, Teresa had to wipe away tears.
Teresa and John Schlegel were at the Veterans Day program at the Paola American Legion earlier in the day, presenting beautiful red, white and blue crocheted scarves to veterans.
She has been making scarves since 2009. Schlegel makes them for veterans organizations like the Paola American Legion in Paola and Louisburg, American Legion Riders, the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., and many others.
The Schlegels always have red, white and blue scarves in their car during the cold weather, handing them out to veterans at the Walmart and Price Chopper parking lots.
She has given away more than 900 scarves.
One of them moved me to tears. Walking into the Paola American Legion Hall on Veterans Day, Teresa stopped me to tell me about the scarves. Schlegel said she makes them for the veterans, but she wanted me to have one for all I do for our veterans.
I told her it would be my honor to wear one. I have worn it every day since.
My father, Franklin, passed away 11 years ago this past week on Nov. 9. He loved this county so much. We proudly waved the flag in front of our house in Florissant, Mo., for nearly 60 years. Dad loved the parades and always wore his Korean War hat. He especially loved it when the young people in the parade would walk over and shake his hand.
Fittingly, the visitation for my father was held on Veterans Day. I wore one of his flag ties for the visitation. I wore it again for Veterans Day services on Friday, Nov. 11.
During his funeral, members of the United States Navy presented a flag to my mother, Genevieve, and thanked her for his service. I know Dad loved the gun salute and playing of taps to send him to his final resting place.
The playing of taps takes me back to that day, thinking of my father, and I cannot hold back the tears. He was a great husband, a great father, a proud American, and he was my buddy.
Every year on Veterans Day, I buy lunch for a veteran in memory of my dad. This year, I had the honor of breaking bread at the Paola McDonald’s with Kevin, who served with the Marines, including a tour in Grenada.
To all veterans, thank you for your service. You will never be forgotten.
