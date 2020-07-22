It’s official… Virus fatigue has invaded Hays Hill. Widespread as it is, this side effect of the present pandemic still surprises me with its powerful effects.
You probably recognize the symptoms by now: agitation alternating with apathy, lethargy, increasing dismay at the national news, a tendency to overthink how/if we contributed to the condition, an examination of personal ethics and much more.
The results are plain to see. In the more than four months we have been “sheltering in place,” I’ve read enough books to fill two shipments to Operation Paperback — books for the troops. While I can feel good about contributing to those in service to our country, I also feel guilty about spending so much of my time in such a sedentary pursuit.
Mind you, I am glad I read those books. I just needed to have combined that pastime with some exercise of body and not just that of mind.
I want to nap a lot. That could be related to age, to the heat, or more likely to avoidance. I don’t want any more bad news. In addition to the never-ending statistics and political wrangling, I have family and friends who are struggling with illness, finances and social deprivation. There’s not a lot I can do to help, wearing a mask 6 feet away. I do pray, send cards and letters and try to be supportive.
I don’t want to cook, and nothing sounds good, so I am not eating right. That, of course, contributes to my symptoms of malaise. The rising cost of foodstuffs makes me wonder how anyone without a job and with children at home can get by. That leads me to think about the beginning of school and wondering just how that will be managed to keep children learning and safe.
Then there’s that sticky issue of ethics. I believe that we should take care of ourselves and others, and I believe the coronavirus threat is real. I wear a mask when I do venture out, and I think it’s important.
The ethics questions go beyond that with primary elections looming. I consider my vote carefully. I will vote to return to office those I believe have honored the public trust, and I think it’s wrong to base my vote on a single issue when there are so many that are relevant. I keep asking myself what is moral? What is right? That, too, is an exhausting task.
I have found happy news to bring me out of my “fatigue funk.” That includes the completion of the patio at the City Lake shelter house. My thanks go to Dan and Christle Macek, who led the Rotarian effort to get that done and done well.
There is the resurgence of the PRIDE group in Osawatomie. I love the fact that it includes people of all ages who don’t just sit and talk. They have been busy already, cleaning up the detritus along Main Street.
Thanks, too, to Ryan Maddox for getting that started and to all those who are actively helping. The impending building project in Paola also promises advantages to those of us here in Miami County, and I will be watching it with interest, at least 6 feet away.
The one constant reminder that things are not all bad is the one that Beth Conner keeps relaying — we can turn to Mom Nature. Right now, our garden phlox are blooming, and they attract butterflies, including my favorite swallowtails in varying varieties. Our rains have brought a new wildflower to our yard, and we can enjoy the lacy beauty of water hemlock while wondering at its invasive strength.
Personally, I’m hoping to combine that strength and gratitude to get through this rough patch and overcome the many negative aspects of our troubled times. Join me and wish us all luck.
