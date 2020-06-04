It’s been four days, and we have one more to go. That’s four days and counting.
They may be able to get COVID-19 test results in Washington D.C. quickly, but in central Kansas, it takes longer - four days and counting.
It’s been a difficult four days since our youngest grandson woke with a fever of 103, cough and body aches. Strep test was negative and the test for this hateful virus was administered. We wait for the results - four days now and counting.
I am writing this on a Monday. The test was given on Thursday. Results “should” be in tomorrow. In the interim, a sick teen and his family wait at home. He’s on Tylenol with orders to rest; the rest of us are on “pins and needles.”
What happens, we wonder, if the test results are positive? What does that mean for our patient and his family? Will he require hospitalization / Will they be able to visit? Will Dad be allowed to continue working or will they all have to observe the quarantine period? How does Grandma handle this from miles away?
I can guess at a few of the answers to those questions, and I can definitely respond to the last. She finds ways to distract herself from dwelling on fear. That fear can be powerful once we let it into our lives. It’s no wonder that the Bible speaks to that issue more than any other. In fact, it contains 21 directives to “not be afraid” and have courage,” just a few of the 125 imperatives against fearfulness.
I have said my prayers and am trying to get on with life. When other things are out of my control, I work to remain in charge of my own behavior. I do that by thinking about other things, and there is much to think about these days.
On the good news side, I learned that Donna Cook has sold her Rabbit Creek Gourmet Products in Louisburg to Sunflower Food Co. of Lenexa. Years ago, when I worked in Louisburg, we could buy Donna’s cookies at cash registers in area stores. Then came her cinnamon rolls, leading to the Rabbit Creek business.
I eagerly watched each fall for announcements of her warehouse sale, stocking up on favorites. Those baking, cheese ball and soup mixes are gone now, but good memories of their quality remain. Good luck, Donna, and thanks for feeding us so well these many years.
I shake my head when reading about our Kansas Legislature and its marathon last-day session. Members did not address Medicaid expansion, a serious omission in these days of health crises. Instead, according to Burdett Loomis, writing in the Kansas City Star, they “voted on complex, untested, unread bills that could profoundly affect the state.” That included a “bare-bones budget, based on inadequate fiscal data.” Once again, partisanship reigned over common sense and the common good.
I thought about the fact that the Osawatomie Alumni Reunion was canceled this year in what would have been its 125th anniversary. I always enjoy Alumni weekend and the “prettying-up” of the town that precedes it. Those tidying chores were not done this year, but what did get accomplished was sharing the speeches of Gary Ford and Maxine Caylor Goodwin, members of the Class of 1970.
Gary’s summation of his high school experiences was lyrical. His refrain, “we picked up boxes and we got on the bus,” allowed me to remember the exciting time that was for students as they moved into the new high school building here and the exhausting time it was for Walt, a teacher.
He, too, packed and picked up boxes, put them in the back of our old Ford pickup and took them to the new industrial arts shop area in that new building. Both addresses stressed the advantages of living in a small town. I found them inspiring.
We can never anticipate the way things will turn out in this life. We can hope for the best and, sometimes, cookies lead to successful businesses.
Our lawmakers found their action vetoed and are now preparing for a “do-over,” a second chance to get things right for the rest of us. High school graduates can recall good memories and create meaningful lives for themselves and, sometimes, on the fifth day, test results will be reported as negative.
