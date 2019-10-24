I met Frank Austin only once. I was impressed by the details in his obituary in the Oct. 9 issue of this paper and learned that he had succeeded in several careers as an Air Force pilot, a civil engineer, a farmer and a family man.
I wish I had known him better. What I did know before was that he was a loyal friend to his Osawatomie High School classmates. In fact, I met him at a funeral of a family member with whom he had graduated years before. She had shared stories of his past kindness and concern for her. I learned later about another incident that kept Commander Austin high on my “good guys” list.
According to his routine, he had called to check on another old friend, also a Trojan grad. During that long-distance call, the friend suffered a stoke, could not speak, and dropped the phone. Frank had the presence of mind to notify law enforcement personnel in her city and got her to medical care. That caring, that knowing when to act, is what I remember about Frank Austin.
There are others in our communities like Frank who also care in different ways but rarely get the attention or thanks that they deserve. I’m hoping we can correct some of that.
It’s time for the annual Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce award for the Citizen/Volunteer of the Year. There seems to be a bit of confusion about that honor as indicated by the combined title. The award was first introduced in 1980 as a way to re-energize what was then called Community-Hospital Night.
The occasion was a celebration of community volunteers and employee longevity. Volunteers at the state hospital and local nursing home were awarded certificates of appreciation. Those working in local businesses were cited for the duration of their employment, and retirees won applause and special recognition. It was a true community celebration.
As interest in the event declined, those in charge realized that other volunteers in the community should be recognized. The emphasis was on voluntary efforts, not those done for salary or financial remuneration. Those selected were chosen for giving, contributing and helping others in the Osawatomie community. Howard and Dora Brown were selected in three of the first four years of the award. I don’t think we have had any repeaters since.
A plaque on the north side of the entrance hall into Memorial Hall lists the winners, and we are a varied group. I have a concern, though, in several more recent years the award has seemed to be based on doing a salaried job well and not primarily on community service. Those doing outstanding work in their employment need to be recognized, too, but perhaps in a different way.
I am hoping that the selection committee will return to the original intent of the award and celebrate those who choose to pay what Walt called their “civic rent” by giving back. That service can be scheduled or spontaneous. It can be acts large or small but sustained. It can be freely giving of self, time and talents.
So, my own nominations for outstanding citizen volunteers of this year (and, yes, I know the deadline has passed) are members of two groups who really meet the needs of many in our city. They are those who staff our Osawatomie Food Pantry and the Baptist Church Clothes Closet.
Those two ministries are life- and pride-sustaining. The people who make them work are to be honored and thanked. They may be ordinary people, but they are doing extraordinary things in the Frank Austin way.
