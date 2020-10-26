No, I'm not "OK," but thanks for asking. I am hoping to be better next week, after the general election.
I am worried. I cannot remember another time when the people of this country were so divided and so disrespectful of one another. Whatever happened to common courtesy and being able to differ without becoming abusive?
Our churches ask us to vote our conscience, but my own conscience is boggled by the fact that there are so many issues of morality and decency at stake. I find it impossible to pick just one and let the others go.
That's typical for me. By profession, I was first an educator and then a clinical social worker. I accepted the fact that ambiguity was present in all situations. Rarely was there only one side of an issue to be examined, tested and evaluated before a decision could be made.
Now we are facing choices so complicated, so fraught with possibility of conflict, that taking one side or the other seems to lead to chaos. I guess the bottom line is that whichever "side" wins next Tuesday, there will be fallout and dismay.
I take elections seriously and usually have signs in our yard that reveal our preference. Not this year. Instead, we have one that says it all. It reads simply, "Lord, heal our nation." That's what I hope to see happen in the aftermath of November 3.
We Americans have been voting for presidents for 231 years, since February 4, 1789. (I know we don't vote for a president. Instead, we vote for electors who then will vote for a president. That's what the Constitution requires.)
That first election was a little different. First of all, there were no formally organized political parties. Of the 13 colonies that were allowed to cast ballots, only 10 participated. Rhode Island, North Carolina and New York abstained. Electors could vote for two of the proposed candidates. All but three voted for George Washington. Nearly half voted for John Adams, and he became the vice president.
Just in case you don't remember, we do cast our votes for every other office. The system has many critics, especially when the electoral vote and popular vote disagree.
I used to love being a poll worker and feeling that I was doing my civic duty. I wish I could help that way again, but I can no longer tolerate the 16 hours that the job and distance required.
We used to vote (and work) at the old Spring Ridge Hall in Stanton Township. That in itself was an experience. There was no running water, and the "facilities" were in the form of a vault toilet - an inside outhouse, if you will.
We made the best of it. We celebrated with first-time voters and even took their pictures. We got to know our neighbors while following the exacting guidelines set by our Miami County Clerks. They were good times. I hope there will be similar rewards for those working at the polls next Tuesday, and I thank them for their service.
Like many this year, I have already voted. Like many, I studied the issues, the candidates, the platforms (where there was one) and voted my conscience. I hope that, when the final count comes in, we can again be a people united to work for our common good.
Bottom line today: VOTE! Your one vote may make the difference but, more importantly, you will be represented. And maybe, just maybe, I will be "OK" again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.