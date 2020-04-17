W.E.B DuBois was an African-American civil rights leader who was one of the founders of the NAACP, and he wrote a biography of John Brown in 1909 that focused on the moral philosophy that motivated John Brown’s abolitionist crusade.
In his biography of John Brown, he offers an eloquent description of American chattel slavery that skewers the “Lost Cause” narrative of the content slave with a fiery description of American chattel slavery.
DuBois wrote: “True, in these latter days, men and women of the South, and honest ones, too have striven feverishly to paint Negro slavery in bright, alluring colors. They have told of childlike devotion, and light hearted irresponsibility in the fine old aristocracy of the plantation. Much of what they have said is true. But when all is said and done, the awful fact remains congealed in fact and law and indisputable record that American slavery was the foulest and filthiest blot on nineteenth century civilization.”
DuBois sharply charged the practitioners and supporters of American chattel slavery with crimes against African-Americans while holding African-Americans in slavery.
He wrote: “As a school of brutality and human suffering, of female prostitution and male debauchery; as a mockery of marriage and defilement of family life; as a darkening of reason and spiritual death, it had no spiritual death, it had no parallel in its day.”
DuBois followed his indictment of the practitioners and supporters of slavery with a stinging evidentiary statement that presented the horrid ramifications of American chattel slavery.
He wrote: “It took millions and millions of men- human men and lovable, light and liberty loving children of the sun, and threw them into one rigid mold: humble, servile, dog-like devotion, surrender of body, mind, and soul and uninspiring animal content-toward this ideal the slave might strive, and did.”
DuBois also tells of the terrible price paid by slaves that failed to conform to the demands of slaveholders and their supporters, stating “All were crushed into this mold and of them that did not fit, the sullen were cowed, the careless brutalized, and the rebellious killed.”
DuBois also pointed out that female slaves were constantly subject to being raped by European-American slaveholders’ supporters of American chattel slavery, writing “If a Black slave loved a lass, there was not a white man from the Potomac to the Rio Grande that could not prostitute her to his lust. Did the proud sons of Virginia and Carolina stoop to such bestial tyranny? Ask the grandmothers of the two million mulattos that dot the states to-day. Ask the suffering and humiliated wives of the master caste. If a Negro married a wife, there was not a master in the land who could not taker her from him.”
W.E.B. DuBois eloquently stated the reality of American chattel slavery, a malevolent institution that relied on an oppressive mix of baleful manipulation and brutality against African-Americans to ensure that European-American slaveholders and their supporters maintained legal, economic and social domination over the African-Americans that they enslaved.
