My column title is about my personal wars against things in nature. I normally try to begin with something chipper and chirpy. So, I shall.
I have been enjoying multiple bird nests discovered in my yard. My bluebirds are on their second hatching. A pair of mockingbirds have a very “stickful” nest in our cedar tree. A Baltimore oriole, three robin nests, blue jays, cardinals and multiple sparrow nests adorn different areas around my house.
It’s quite entertaining to observe the parents fly attentively around their homes and then the cute little fledglings do a fly-by learning all the tricks of the trade. I have had a family of chickadees happily calling to each other in the trees and bushes near my bird seed. Double the cuteness!
~~~
Summer’s heat has been put on the front burner, folks… if you haven’t already noticed. Sweat has become a continuum with every step I take and every move I make. Yuck!
I was trying to work in the garden the other morning removing the clumps and wads and gobs of various weeds taking over my vegetable garden. My work was futile. A major loss.
My husband got the lawnmower. Yes, folks, it was that bad.
I had milo growing where my strawberries should have been. WHAT!!?? I had a whole swath of Timothy grass that was not there last year. I am not kidding. And, so much crabgrass that I could have sustained a herd of crabsquid if they chose to live there.
Terrible! Depressing! Dreadful and full of exudation ( a fancy word for sweat).
My job in the garden on this morning of heat was to direct him with the mower on what NOT to mow down. I was not glistening, as women are expected to do. I was perspiring in rolling streams, cascading tributaries and downpouring freshets. Everywhere on my body.
At this point, I was not enjoying any part of what was left of my garden.
~~~
Now… on to my wars.
My vegetable and flower gardens contain my first war. I am battling two types of trees. They are battling each other for a take-over of my soil and space.
The two trees are mimosa and silver maple.
I have written in previous columns about mimosa trees, which I adore, but I resent and have revenge for all the adorable little trees taking advantage of my good soil and watering services I provide.
Right now they are everywhere!
This spring, if you recall, we had an odd spell with winter/spring weather events. For some unknown reason my silver maple trees (of which I have two) in my front yard produced what seemed like crowds or clusters of “helicopter” seed blobs of possibly ten or more which took root all together in one big happy mini forest family.
My war is with the jillion bazillion growing into what appears to be maple clump trees.
The mimosas need to regard their population dispersion. I have plenty to share.
I love all kinds of trees… with exception of locust trees. So to be at war with a few seems against my morals and for what I have stood proudly and represented in my life.
It has been tough yanking both from the ground. But I am tired of seeing both types of trees next to my hostas, or cozying up in the tomatoes, or making their bed in my bed of zinnias.
Now, the next war enangers me to the pinnacle of hate. If you know me, you’ll quickly discover that I am a lover not a hater. But … but.. I have had it with these guys!
RACCOONS!
I have unfriended those cute little masked critters. I am no longer their pal. I despise every hair on their sneaky little bodies.
Let me tell you why.
Since losing my job I wanted to begin a new hobby that would bring peace and pleasantry to my life. Raising chickens and selling eggs, I decided, would become my newfound joy.
I had one old hen, Beverly, and an elderly, yet very handsome, fancy rooster, Rocky, that my neighbor gave to me.
This spring, I purchased a dozen unknown hens and four tiny bantam chicks. They were so friendly and engaging and pleasurable. I loved going out in the well-armored barn where I would sit and watch them romp, joke, and recreate together.
I then decided to order some more chicks. They were to be very pretty and colorful and gentle. I wanted calm chickens that I could befriend and enjoy their antics, and at the end of the day shush them into the barn for their night’s rest.
I ordered seventeen more making my grand total of chickens at 35.
All pens were reinforced with chicken and hog-fencing providing safety for all my little friends.
OOPS! I have run out space…….TO BE CONTINUED…
